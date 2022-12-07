Victoria Beckham puts on a leggy display in an all-black ensemble in Paris

<!–

Victoria Beckham cut an elegant figure as she stepped out for a night out in Paris on Wednesday.

The fashion designer, 48, put on a leggy display in black heeled boot leggings, which she paired with a stylish black jacket.

She kept her essentials in a large black handbag adorned with a gold chain and shielded her eyes with oversized square sunglasses.

Glam: Victoria Beckham cut an elegant figure as she stepped out for a night out in Paris on Wednesday

The Spice Girl accentuated her natural beauty with a glamorous makeup palette and sleek nude lipstick for the outing.

She loosely styled her glossy highlighted locks into natural waves as she stepped out of a lavish hotel.

Her visit to the French capital comes after she had a ‘girls night out’ with her friend Eva Longoria earlier this week.

They both fell under their spell when they attended British Vogue’s Forces For Change dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Sunday.

Stunning: The fashion designer, 48, put on a leggy display in black heeled leggings, which she paired with a stylish black jacket

Beauty: The Spice Girl accentuated her natural beauty with a glamorous makeup palette and sleek nude lipstick for the outing

Victoria looked nothing short of sensational in a backless extremely plunging dress as she shared a gallery of stunning snaps on Instagram.

The best friends posed for a storm on a staircase in their elegant attire ahead of the event, which was hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori.

Victoria showed off her incredible figure in the striking black and white halter-neck number, which she paired with thigh-high open-toe boots.

Chic: She loosely styled her glossy-highlighted locks into natural waves as she stepped out of a lavish hotel

Elegant: She kept her essentials in a large black handbag adorned with a gold chain and shielded her eyes with oversized square sunglasses

Gorgeous: Victoria showed off her sensational sense of style in her eye-catching all-black ensemble

Meanwhile, Eva, 47, cut a chic figure in an asymmetrical black dress with a plunging neckline and added a pop of color with a shimmering green clutch.

The Desperate Housewives star accessorized her look with a collection of silver earrings and flawlessly applied a full face of makeup to accentuate her beauty.

Alongside the post, Victoria wrote, “Didn’t I teach you anything @evalongoria?? We’ve been posing together for years x love ux girls night out!!’