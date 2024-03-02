<!–

A woman who had been missing for seven years was found in a motel by police after hearing her desperate screams.

The alleged trafficking victim, now in her 30s, disappeared in 2017, but managed to call her parents to tell them she was being held against her will.

She told them she was at a motel in Inkster and asked for help, according to Michigan State Police.

His family didn’t know exactly where he was, but police believed he was inside the Evergreen Motel.

Officers said her bloodcurdling screams led them to that location and they found her alone inside, but there were drugs and a gun in the room.

Police arrived at the Evergreen Motel and heard disturbing screams which led them to the room.

“They described it as a cry, kind of a scream that drew them to that specific area,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. W X Y Z.

The officers managed to break in and found the woman alone.

She was physically unharmed but authorities discovered drugs and a firearm in the room.

Police said she was taken to the hospital where she is receiving counseling and has been reunited with her family.

Officers did not reveal any further details about how he disappeared and declined to reveal his identity.

“They described it as a cry, kind of a scream that drew them to that specific area,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Human trafficking detectives are investigating the missing person case.

“We’ll see what comes next, right… we’ll interview her if a crime was committed like human trafficking or if it’s a domestic violence situation or if it’s different,” the lieutenant said.

‘I don’t want to use the word kidnapping as if someone grabbed her and took her to that place.

“It may have started as a relationship that ends up being held against your will and trafficked.”

Authorities have identified a suspect but no one has been arrested.

DailyMail.com has contacted Michigan State Police for comment.