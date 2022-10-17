Victoria Beckham ‘could headline Glastonbury’ with Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham is ready to rejoin the Spice Girls for a headline performance at Glastonbury.

The 48-year-old fashion designer, formerly known as Posh Spice, is eager to join the pop group that tops the charts when asked to perform at the iconic British festival next summer.

Emma Bunton, 46, revealed that she and the rest of the group – Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm have ‘definitely got to do’ when asked to headline the event, which will be held at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Emma spoke on Keith Lemon’s podcast Back Then When about the rumors surrounding the Spice Girls’ one-time return to Glastonbury.

She said, ‘I hope so! Can I be real? Nobody asked us! I read it this week too and said, “Oh, we asked them. We’re pretty far down.” We’ve all been on the phone as if… no one asked us!’

Emma told Keith she “don’t know” where the rumor came from, but “hopes” it’s true and someone will contact her soon.

She continued: ‘I don’t know! I think it would be fantastic. And I also talked to Victoria about it. And I think she would be for Glasto.”

The Spice Girls officially split in 2001 and in 2013, a spokesperson for Victoria confirmed that the mother of four would no longer perform for MailOnline.

They said: ‘Victoria has made no secret that her singing days are over, with a hugely successful business and a growing family, she loved her time as a Spice Girl and will always wish the other girls the best in whatever they want to do. . .’

Victoria has repeatedly turned down band reunions and the last time she performed with them was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Those who know the designer well say she has resisted attending reunions, including the 2019 tour, because she thought it could damage her fashion label’s reputation and was also tired of her voice being scrutinized.

But friends say that as she approaches 50, she doesn’t care what people think of her anymore.

She is also under pressure from husband David, who loves Glastonbury – so much so that the couple went there as part of their 20th wedding anniversary celebration in 2019.

The band rose to fame in 1996 after their debut song Wannabe topped the charts in more than 30 countries.

The Spice Girls officially broke up in 2000 and hoped to tour next year following the success of their stadium dates in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

A Spice Girls spokesperson declined to comment.

