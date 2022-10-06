Vick Hope ‘subconsciously hides’ missing finger after childhood accident in Zimbabwe

Vick Hope has revealed that she unknowingly hides her missing finger after it was severed in an accident as a three-year-old in Zimbabwe.

While chatting with Keith Lemon and her Radio 1 co-star Jordan North on the new episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon, the star opened up about her insecurity by showing the missing finger to the camera.

Vick explained the bizarre accident that led to the injury after Keith asked the radio duo in a preview clip of Thursday night’s episode, “What’s the craziest thing you did as a kid?”

Reveal: Vick Hope has revealed she unknowingly hides her missing finger after she was chopped off in an accident as a three-year-old in Zimbabwe

Jordan starts by explaining, “Ah, we’ve done all kinds of things. We went to a construction site and the tractor was there…they left the keys in the tractor.’

Keith says, ‘Oh, you didn’t drive in it?!’ and he quickly says, ‘No, we were doing this’ [gestures moving the steering wheel] and it was swaying around, so we had to duck.

“Before you know it, we were hooked on it. Just 14, 15 year olds.’

Vick then reports: “Well, I’ve lost a finger. You don’t even notice.

“I was in Zimbabwe, I was in a store and there were all these little statues of Pigmy warriors and I was about three years old, so I thought, ‘I want to be their friend, I want to give them a hug!”

“I gave them a hug, he fell against another, scissors, cut him off like that.”

TV Star: Chatting with Keith Lemon and her Radio 1 co-star Jordan North on the new episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon, the star opened up about her insecurity

Making Light: Chatting with Keith Lemon (center) and Jordan North, Vick (left) said she lost a finger but added that most people don’t notice

Keith asks, did you feel aware of it when you were in school? and Vick replies, “When I hold things, I do it automatically.”

She then takes a pack of hair ties and shows her how to put the severed finger behind the item.

“I’m hiding it unconsciously.”

Showing her missing finger to the camera, Vick also gives viewers a glimpse of her £1 million engagement ring after DJ beau Calvin Harris asked the question earlier this year.

Childhood: She explained, “I was in Zimbabwe, I was in a shop and there were these little statues of Pigmy warriors and I was about three years old, so I thought, ‘I want to give them a hug!”

Accident: She added: ‘I gave them a hug, it fell against another, scissors, cut off the right’

To open: She then took a pack of hair ties and showed how to put the severed finger behind the item

She was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question at his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.”

She’s not the only one with an unconscious insecurity, though, as Keith pointed out, “I don’t have a toenail on my big toe and when I go on vacation and go to the beach, I put that toe in the sand.”

Related: She’s Not The Only One With An Unconscious Insecurity, As Keith Said, “I Don’t Have A Toenail On My Big Toe And When I Go On Vacation And Go To The Beach, I Put That Toe In The Sand”

Not really! Keith joins celebrities as they go on fun shopping trips, using his unique interview style to ask the questions no one else dares to ask

Keith joins celebrities as they go on fun shopping trips, using his unique interview style to ask the questions no one else dares to ask.

This week he goes shopping for homeware with singer Tom Grennan and budget fashion with Radio 1 presenters Vick and Jordan.

In another clip, Jordan Keith asks a very personal question that leads to a hilarious conversation about waxing.

“You know what I once went for a wax, and the lady who did it, she said, “I’ve waxed a few celebrities in my time, and you know what, you look just like Pixie Lott!” Vick told a stunned Keith and Jordan.

Shopping with Keith Lemon continues tonight at 10pm on ITV2.