WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Vergecast: Samsung’s latest foldables and Disney’s prices are going up

Gaming
By Jacky

Every Wednesday and Friday, The edge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors get to grips with the week’s top tech news. on Fridays, roadside Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel, Editor-in-Chief David Pierce and Editor-in-Chief Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

In today’s show, Nilay, David and Alex are joined by roadside senior news editor Richard Lawler to discuss the foldable phones announced this week at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event: the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Samsung effectively owns the foldable category in the US, and the devices are being marketed with better every generation. But do people actually hold them? The crew shares their thoughts.

Later, the subject shifts to the rising cost of Disney’s streaming services. Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus will raise $3 per month later this year. With HBO Max on the chopping block and Netflix subscribers dropping, where does the future of consumer streaming go?

The Vergecast goes into that and much more — including Gmail spam-resistant emails from politicians, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain, and Google trying to publicly shame Apple into adopting RCS — so listen here or on your favorite podcast player for the full discussion.

Related Posts

How an online community took back the…

Jacky

Reasons to encourage your kids to play…

Griffin

MultiVersus Season 1 kicks off August 15…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Rick and Morty Begin Podcast in Season 6…

Jacky

The Canadian Online Gambling Industry in…

Eric

iRobot’s excellent Roomba i3 EVO…

Jacky
1 of 418

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More