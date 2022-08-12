Vergecast: Samsung’s latest foldables and Disney’s prices are going up

Every Wednesday and Friday, The edge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors get to grips with the week’s top tech news. on Fridays, roadside Editor-in-Chief Nilay Patel, Editor-in-Chief David Pierce and Editor-in-Chief Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

In today’s show, Nilay, David and Alex are joined by roadside senior news editor Richard Lawler to discuss the foldable phones announced this week at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event: the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Samsung effectively owns the foldable category in the US, and the devices are being marketed with better every generation. But do people actually hold them? The crew shares their thoughts.

Later, the subject shifts to the rising cost of Disney’s streaming services. Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus will raise $3 per month later this year. With HBO Max on the chopping block and Netflix subscribers dropping, where does the future of consumer streaming go?

The Vergecast goes into that and much more — including Gmail spam-resistant emails from politicians, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain, and Google trying to publicly shame Apple into adopting RCS — so listen here or on your favorite podcast player for the full discussion.