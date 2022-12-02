Vastrakar & Rana leave India to join the Australia T20Is squad

Vaidya is primarily a batter, but gives the team some flexibility with her ability to catch up with legspin. In the Inter-State T20s, she scored 130 runs in five innings at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 109.24, apart from picking up six wickets.
With Rana absent, in all likelihood due to a minor hiccup – she took seven wickets in six matches at the Women’s Asia Cup, India’s most recent T20I assignment – the roster includes three spin bowling regulars – all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav as well as left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar and Simran Bahadur have been called up as net bowlers.
The five-game series that begins on December 10 will be played entirely in Mumbai. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the first two games before the series moves to Brabourne Stadium, a venue where Australia won the 2013 50-overs World Cup.
Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…
Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…
Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…
One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…
Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…
Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…