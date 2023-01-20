Valve Index 2: rumors, predictions and what we want from the VR headset

It’s safe to assume that a Valve Index 2 headset could be in development. While there hasn’t been a verified confirmation yet, the success Valve has seen in the VR space since 2019 speaks volumes. However, we are already seeing hints of what it might contain before an official presentation.

For example, it could be a standalone, wireless VR headset, and there’s growing evidence that Valve is iterating on its next VR product. Right now, finding the best VR headset is hard. This isn’t like choosing a new phone or headset: there aren’t many options available. But the Valve Index VR Headset is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, and one of the best VR experiences at home.

According to official Steam Hardware Survey figures in October 2022, more than 17% of all Steam VR players use a valve index. That makes it the second most used VR headset right now behind the Oculus Quest 2. With that success, we hope Valve wants more with a follow-up that improves on the brilliant original. But since the original Valve Index is only two years old, we may have to wait a while.

Valve Index 2: Getting to the point

What is? A rumored follow-up VR headset from Valve

A rumored follow-up VR headset from Valve When can I play it? to be confirmed

to be confirmed What can I play it on? TBC, but almost certainly on PC

There’s currently no official information on when Valve Index 2 might be released, so guesswork is just stabs in the dark at this point.

We know the original Valve Index came out in 2019, so since other headset iterations have been at least two years in the making, we might expect an announcement later this year. However, thanks to disruptions caused by Covid-19 in 2020, an announcement in 2023 is more likely. A release date next year also feels like the best we could hope for.

(Image credit: Valve)

valve index 2 price

Again, there’s nothing solid on how much a Valve Index 2 would cost, but we can make some guesses. Given that the Valve Index was priced at $999 / £919 (around AU$1,425), we’d expect an upgraded headset to cost at least as much, though we wouldn’t say no to a price drop if possible.

We also know that the Oculus Quest 2, a much cheaper VR option, is the most popular headset on Steam. Its current 41% share of the SteamVR market is something Valve probably wants to eat, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it release a budget competitor.

This could mean that Valve will release two separate headsets: one aimed at the high-end and the other at a more accessible all-in-one mobile device. But while rumors suggest that’s not out of the question, we won’t know what he’s up to until an official announcement.

Valve Index 2 Features: Rumors, Leaks, and Official Information

(Image credit: Future)

This is where we started to create a picture of what Valve Index 2 and other Valve VR products might look like, based on patents and some SteamVR files that appear to reference a standalone VR headset.

wireless capabilities

Patents filed in early 2021 show the Valve Index 2 could be wireless, with wired capabilities becoming optional for some versions of the headset. The patent shows three different headsets exploring different options between being wireless and standalone (like the Oculus Quest 2) or connecting wirelessly to a PC.

The patent also details new comfort options, such as new methods to distribute heat and weight more effectively for each VR headset design.

With all the patents we have to take the information with a grain of salt, there’s no guarantee it means Valve will produce a headset with these features, but it does show that the company continues to develop VR technology.

Evidence of a developing model

The latest rumors come from the VR reporter and YouTuber brad lynch (opens in a new tab)who was told about the codename ‘Deckard’ in some public SteamVR files, which seems to refer to a VR headset in development at Valve.

Lynch points VR fans towards “a Lighthouse controller file” citing a “Deckard POC-A” device in a file posted in January, with POC likely referring to “proof of concept” and a “POC-C” model. Cited in Instead, the June documentation suggests that Valve has been working on refined iterations of its device for the past six months and is making sure SteamVR stays up to date with support.

There are other details to dive into in Lynch’s video, including a mysterious ‘Prism’ feature and a VR Link file pointing to a Wi-Fi 6 connection for wireless headsets, along with the VR headset patents we reported back in March. .

Valve Index 2: what we want to see

(Image credit: Future)

While the Valve Index is a fantastic VR headset, it’s by no means perfect. Here are some areas we’d like to see improved in Valve Index 2.

Best Game Selection: Straight From The Teams At Valve

While this isn’t a direct issue with Valve Index’s latest headset, gaming is nonetheless a major factor for all gaming hardware. There are some fantastic VR games out there, like Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx, but you can’t build a platform with just a couple of titles.

If Valve wants to commit to VR, we don’t just want to see a brilliant device, we want them to make more games to play on it. Whether it’s a sequel to Half-Life: Alyx, a VR adaptation of another IP like Portal, or an entirely new IP from the studio. The quality of the games will also be important, but a little more quantity would not hurt.

In an interview with TechRadar, the Half-Life Alyx director Robin Walker You mentioned that you wanted to make an XCOM VR game, so maybe we could have something like that to look forward to?

hand tracking

Facebook recently revealed its plans for a controller-free AR experience using manual tracking, and we’d like to see similar technology in VR as well. Hand tracking looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi world and we’d love to see something like this introduced to all VR headsets in the future.

While we’re more likely to see it in future Oculus devices, like the rumored Oculus Quest 3, Valve could be developing its own version of the technology for a future headset.

Could the Index 2 be a standalone headset like the Quest 2? (Image credit: Craig Russell/Shutterstock)

No more base stations

Base stations are devices that help Valve Index and other headsets like HTC Vive track users, their headset, and their controller in a virtual, room-scale environment. While they did make the headphones work well in our review we expect a Valve Index 2 to drop them.

Base stations aren’t the worst things in the world, but if you ever want to change your room, or just dust it off and push one of the sensors, you have to go through the whole recalibration process all over again. It’s tedious and we could do without, especially since other headsets like the Oculus Rift S work just fine without base stations thanks to inside-out tracking.

higher resolution screen

Valve Index used two screens that are 1440 x 1600 pixels, one for each eye. While the image is ultra-sharp, better displays wouldn’t be unexpected, especially since the Apple VR headset is rumored to use dual 8K displays, meaning 7680 x 4320 pixels.

We feel like 8K is a bit of a stretch, but there’s a nice sweet spot between that and what we currently have that would be nice to see in a Valve Index 2.

Customizable earpiece size

Everyone is made differently, so a one-size-fits-all headset is hard to get off and make comfortable. With that in mind, we’d like to see Valve dig deeper into the ergonomics of a Valve Index 2, adding new straps and features to make it more customizable. This would allow everyone to adjust the headset to their needs and ensure more VR experiences can be enjoyed.

more haptics

Valve Index controllers included some haptic feedback and clever layouts to make the virtual world feel more realistic. Although it is good, we would like to see it go further in the future.

Apple has patented haptic socks that could be compatible with its VR and AR devices, so we know some companies are already thinking about this. A few additional haptic peripherals for Valve Index 2 could be an amazing way to push the realism of VR up to 11.