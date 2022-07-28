Users slam Instagram for asking them to specify their ethnicity

Instagram is under fire for rolling out a survey that asks “a random assortment of people” about their race and ethnicity, as some people speculate it’s a way for the government to quietly conduct mass race surveys.

Instagram says the survey will help them build a fair and inclusive platform

However, Meta’s platform said on Thursday that the data will help them better understand how different communities use the platform and how the technology could affect different groups.

A pop-up will appear in the app leading to the optional survey hosted by YouGov, which encrypts and splits submissions into parts before storing them at research institutions.

In the blog postInstagram notes that it only has access to aggregated information, meaning it “cannot link people or their Instagram accounts to their individual comments.”

However, it seems that the promise of social media isn’t enough to win the public’s trust – some shared their frustrations on Twitter, saying ‘don’t be fooled’.

And some can’t blame the public for being skeptical of Instagram’s motives, given that in 2021 it was the number app that shares user data with third parties and Facebook came in second place.

“Welcome to the waking racism as our own government, sworn in allegiance to our Equality Before God, has teamed up with Instagram’s far-left staff to conduct mass race surveys. I hope you know what’s coming in Nov Dems,” reads a tweet shared by user Pyramadis.

Another user named Paresh Vyas tweeted: ‘ALERT!!! Instagram is starting to ask users about race and ethnicity. Is it because they don’t want white conservative users? DON’T BE FOOLED.’

Other users, however, are not faced with the survey and are more concerned that Instagram is “trying to be like TikTok,” which was also a statement from Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Tuesday.

Regardless of what people think of the survey, Instagram seems eager to learn more from diverse communities, partnering with Texas Southern University, University of Central Florida, Northeastern University, and Oasis Labs as research partners.

Instagram hopes this reveals all the necessary changes needed to promote fairness.

“For example, the analysis we perform with this information can help us better understand the experiences of different communities when it comes to how we rank content,” reads the blog post shared Thursday.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri shared a video about the investigation on his accounting, saying that if the company is going to promise its users honesty, it needs to understand how the app works for its users.

Another tweet jokes that the move could be detrimental in the future

Another Twitter user warns the public not to be fooled by Instagram

“We know that groups that have been historically marginalized contribute disproportionately to creativity, to move the culture forward,” Mosseri said. ‘

So it’s in our interest to make sure Instagram is as great an experience as it can be for all communities, for all individuals, no matter how identifiable.”

Instagram has taken steps over the past two years to end the racism that is rampant on its platform.

In 2020, Instagram established an “Equity Team” to address the concerns of Black and POC creators on the platform and study algorithmic biases.

More recently, in February 2021, the platform announced it would tackle online abuse by removing accounts that send racist messages and preventing abusers from creating new profiles in the wake of a spate of sickening racist attacks against footballers.

Manchester United and England player Lauren James was also racially abused on Instagram

Manchester United players Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James are among those who have been victims of racism on social media in the past two weeks alone.

At the time, a man was arrested after Romaine Sawyers received what West Brom called a “horrific message”, while Chelsea fullback Reece James – Lauren’s brother – was vilely insulted via a direct message on Instagram.

Instagram doesn’t use technology to proactively detect content in private messages, but it has announced new measures, including the removal of abusive accounts, to reduce the abuse people get in direct messages.

Fadzai Madzingira, Facebook’s content policy manager, said: “I am shocked that they are dealing with this kind of abuse and as a company we take it very seriously.

“We’ve always had rules about people who abuse our community standards, especially in direct messaging on Instagram.

“Right now we put a specific ban or what we call a block for a period of time when someone breaks those rules and we extend that time if they continue to do so.

“What we’re announcing today is that we’re taking stricter action against people who break these rules in Instagram direct messaging, so instead of just extending the time, we’re going to delete the accounts altogether.