USA’s route to World Cup final: Potential quarterfinale with Argentina and semifinale vs. Brazil

The USA went through a tough group B to the knockout stage, but it will only get harder to keep progressing in the next phase of the competition.

An impressive draw with England will give them confidence they can compete with some of the bigger names in the tournament, although they will need to be clinical if they want to compete in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter’s side have only scored two goals in their three group stage matches, but their stingy defense (zero goals allowed from open play) gives them a chance to reach the final stage if things continue like this.

Sports mail have looked at the potential of the USA and the likely route to the World Cup final they will have to overcome if they want to lift the Jules Rimet trophy for the first time.

A trip to the World Cup final would certainly put a smile on Gregg Berhalter’s face

Last 16 – Netherlands

The game between the US and the Netherlands was confirmed on Tuesday as Groups A and B closed, with a tie vs. Orange on the line for the first time ever in a competitive match.

The Netherlands comfortably topped Group A after beating Senegal and Qatar and drawing Ecuador, conceding just one goal in what turned out to be an extremely easy group.

The Americans needed a win against Iran to secure qualification for the knockout stages, and they did so through a Christian Pulisic goal in the first half.

The Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk stands in the way of a possible quarterfinal for the USMNT

Although the Netherlands were not overly tested in the group stage, they were not that dominant either.

They recorded just eight shots on target in Group A, and an athletic side from the US should be the toughest test they’ve endured in Qatar to date.

Quarterfinal – Argentina or Australia

If the Stars and Stripes are able to get upset in the Round of 16, they are likely to face an even tougher test in the quarter-finals.

Argentina bounced back from a stunning opening match defeat to Saudi Arabia to sideline Mexico and Poland to finish top Group C by six points.

The Albiceleste clearly have the greatest individual talent in Lionel Messi and others, but looked a bit disjointed in the group stage. Nevertheless, they are considered among the favorites to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Less likely, but possible, is a meeting with Australia.

The Socceroos (six points) finished only behind France on goal difference in Group D, as a surprise win vs. Denmark on Wednesday helped them to the knockout stage.

Semifinal – Japan, Croatia, Brazil or South Korea

If the US can get to this mark, which would be their best result since 1930, a test vs. Brazil are the most likely scenario.

The Seleção secured qualification for the knockouts after just two games with wins over Switzerland and Serbia before losing to Cameroon with a highly variable line-up on the pitch.

Neymar’s health is a question mark, but Brazil can still harass the US without him

While Neymar was initially suspected of returning for the knockout stages after sustaining an ankle injury against Serbia, his health needs to be watched for the rest of the tournament as his status for the Round of 16 remains in doubt.

If Brazil can’t overcome the potential loss of their talisman, there are three other options for the US in the final four.

Croatia advanced to the knockouts after holding Belgium to a 0-0 draw, Japan surprised group winners over Spain and Germany, and South Korea broke Uruguayan hearts with an injury time winner vs. Portugal to qualify.

Final – England, France, Spain or a possible wild card

England and France are on the same side of the table after both topping their pool, and only one of them could face the US on December 18 in a bid to lift the trophy.

Apart from those two, Spain look like a reasonable bet to go the distance despite stumbling to Japan on matchday 3, while Portugal will look to deliver an aging Cristiano Ronaldo a first World Cup in his likely last attempt.

Any other outcome from that side of the group would be a true Cinderella story.

Senegal, Poland, Morocco and Switzerland all advanced from the group stage, but none won a World Cup.

If the US is unlikely to clear the final hurdle of the tournament, they’ve run an absolute gauntlet.

But in a tournament full of adversity, why don’t we give them the chance to do it?