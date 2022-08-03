US State Department issues Worldwide Caution for after death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri 

The US State Department has issued a “global caution” warning after the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, warning Americans traveling abroad of possible retaliation for the successful killing.

The travel advisory, issued Tuesday night, claimed there is “higher potential for anti-American violence after” [Zawahri’s] dead” – the result of a drone strike carried out by US troops on the acting al-Qaeda leader’s hiding place in Kabul over the weekend.

The post included officials urging citizens not to travel in the wake of the drone killing, citing “current information suggests that terrorist groups are plotting attacks against US interests in multiple regions around the world.”

The warning didn’t mention an increased risk of attacks on American soil, or point to specific threats abroad — but it did warn Americans that kidnappings, hijackings and bombings, as well as suicide operations and murders, are all possible.

The announcement came just over 24 hours after President Joe Biden took to the airwaves to reveal the assassination to the world — due to the terror leader playing a pivotal role in planning the September 11 terror attacks.

He succeeded bin Laden as head of al-Qaeda after his assassination in 2011, and had thus far escaped US forces. Al-Qaeda has not yet publicly acknowledged the assassination, which was likely a decisive blow to the group’s power structure.

The State Department seemed to have that in mind when writing the strongly worded warning, warning travelers to be extra vigilant as the full ramifications of the long-planned strike begin to emerge.

“The State Department remains concerned about the continued threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations and other violent acts against American citizens and interests abroad,” the agency’s warning began.

“Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions around the world,” it continued.

“A wide variety of tactics can be used in these attacks, including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings.”

It warned: “U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.”

The report advised Americans in other countries to follow local news and keep in touch with nearby embassies or consulates, as the ramifications over the killing are yet to be seen.

Those planning a trip abroad, the department wrote, should consult country-specific travel advisories and information pages on the agency’s website.

Al-Zawahiri, 71, labeled Osama bin Laden’s No. 2 by US officials, was a key conspirator in the September 11 terrorist attacks and took charge of the infamous terror group after bin Laden’s death in 2011.

The State Department has so far declined to comment on the warning, but maintains a “no double standard” policy on major threats – meaning that information shared with US officials is the same as what is released to the public.

The US government, meanwhile, claims the terror group remains one of the greatest threats to Americans and American interests abroad.

President Joe Biden repeatedly invoked the September 11 terrorist attacks when he revealed that the CIA drone strike had killed the al-Qaeda leader — who befriended bin Laden as a militant in Afghanistan in the late 1980s — on Monday.

“Now justice has been done and this terrorist leader is gone,” he said. “We made it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, wherever you hide, if you pose a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”

The speech not only served as a round of victory for the embattled president, but saw Biden lay out al-Zawahiri’s role in the terrorist organization, noting that, in addition to the September 11 attacks, he was behind other attacks on US embassies in Africa. . and also Europe.

“He has charted a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American military personnel, American diplomats and American interests,” Biden said.

Biden concluded his comments with a warning: “To those around the world who continue to harm the United States, hear me now. We will always remain vigilant, and we will act, and we will always do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and security of Americans at home and around the world.”

It was the United States’ most significant attack against al-Qaeda since the 2011 assassination of Osama bin Laden. Al-Zawahiri replaced bin Laden as the terrorist group’s supreme leader.

Biden, who remains in isolation after a rebound case of COVID, gave his speech from the first-floor balcony of the White House’s Blue Room.