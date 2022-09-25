US golfers bag NINTH straight President’s Cup victory against International team

Jordan Spieth capped a perfect week at the Presidents Cup and the Americans made it nine straight against an international team depleted by defectors to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The Internationals showed plenty of fight. They just don’t have a cup to show for it.

It remains squarely in the hands of an American team that was coming off a record-breaking run over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year.

Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele (far left) is congratulated by golfer Scottie Scheffler (second from left), golfer Jordan Spieth (second from right) and golfer Sam Burns (far right) on the 18th green during the President’s Singles Match. Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club

Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth hits his chip shot on the second hole during the singles match of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club

Xander Schauffele provided the final point when he made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Corey Conners. That gave the Americans 15 1/2 points with five games still to play.

Conners and Taylor Pendrith, the only Canadians on the team, were the only players who failed to contribute a point. Conners three-putted from 25 feet on the 17th with a chance to square the match, and he hit a bunker from the fairway on the 18th.

Spieth made putts from all over Quail Hollow for a 4-and-3 victory over Cameron Davis that kept the Internationals — who needed their best Sunday singles performances — from gaining any early momentum.

Spieth became just the sixth player to win all five matches in the Presidents Cup, winning all four of his team matches with Justin Thomas.

Spieth, a three-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, first qualified for U.S. teams when he was 20. But he had never won a singles match – 0-3 in the Presidents Cup, 0-3-1 in Ryder Cup.

And then he fell 2 down after two holes before turning it around in style.

“I was more nervous than I should have been because I wanted to get that monkey off my back,” Spieth said. ‘When you leave early on a Sunday, they look for red on the board. And it feels good to give it.’

Annie Spieth, wife of Jordan Spieth of the United States Team, holds baby Sammy during Sunday’s singles matches on Day Four of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Thomas tried to join him, but he lost to Si Woo Kim in a match that came down to a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Does not matter. When Patrick Cantlay whipped Adam Scott and Tony Finau rallied from 2 down to beat Pendrith, the result was as inevitable as ever.

The Americans improved to 12-1-1 in a series that began in 1994. Their only losses were at Royal Melbourne in 1998 and there was a tie in South Africa in 2003.

The Internationals trailed 8-2 after the opening two days with a team that featured eight rookies, half of whom replaced players such as British Open champion Cameron Smith and Louis Oosthuizen, who were ineligible after the PGA Tour suspended them for signing with the lucrative rival turn.

One of those rookies, Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, took out world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and went undefeated on the week at 2-0-1. Another was 20-year-old Tom Kim, the fresh face in these games, who gave Internationals hope on Saturday night with a performance as big as his personality.

Over four days, the Americans were too strong and too deep.