US extends export bans on three firms over illegal China exports

Without authorisation, firms sent blueprints of technical drawings from US customers to Chinese manufacturers to 3-D print defense prototypes.

The US Department of Commerce will continue to deny three US-based firms’ export privileges, the government said, adding that the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defence technology to China.

The Department of Commerce raised new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc. Rapid Cut LLC. and US Prototype Inc. It stated that the Department of Commerce had received technical drawings and blueprints from US customers to China in a June 7, 2007 order. This was in response to claims that they had sent blueprints and technical drawings without authorisation to manufacturers in China for 3-D printing satellite, rocket, or defence-related prototypes.

The addresses of the two companies are identical in Wilmington, North Carolina. However, they could not be reached for comment.

The Department of Commerce has found additional US companies who have worked with these firms since June. This involved the unlicensed export of space technology details and firearm components to China.

These exports are considered to be a threat to the US national security. The new order denies the companies’ export privileges for another 180 days, and gives notice to other companies to avoid doing business with them.

The North Carolina firms that had contracted with the department were not identified by the department. But, according to the department’s June order, a US aerospace and global defence technology company notified the department in February 2020 of a third-party supplier’s unauthorised export of controlled satellite technology.

The department’s investigation revealed that Quicksilver got an order in July 2017 for satellite parts for the aerospace company’s prototype space satellite. Quicksilver sent blueprints and technical drawings to China in order to 3-D print components.

Quicksilver was also involved with a violation regarding a third US company. This was an advanced science and engineering firm with contracts with the Department of Defense.

The Department of Commerce announced in December that a China-based individual with an @rapidcut.com account may have violated June’s order by providing information to customers about how to complete and fulfill pending orders.

The December order, posted for publication in Federal Register on Thursday, stated that the Department of Commerce had been informed that the person was employed as a sales representative by a Chinese manufacturer.