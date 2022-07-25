US–European satellite will make world’s first global freshwater survey

Once in orbit, the SWOT mission will regularly monitor not only mighty rivers like Oregon’s Willamette, pictured, but also smaller waterways that are at least 100 feet wide. Credit: US Department of Energy



Water is life, but for all its importance, humanity has a surprisingly limited view of Earth’s freshwater bodies. Researchers have reliable water level measurements for only a few thousand lakes around the world, and little to no data on some of the planet’s major river systems. The upcoming satellite Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) will fill that huge gap. By helping to better understand the Earth’s water cycle, it will both aid in better management of water resources and increase knowledge about how climate change affects lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

A collaboration between NASA and the French space agency Center National d’Études Spatial (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency and the United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is scheduled to launch in November from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Engineers and technicians complete work on the satellite at a facility run by Thales Alenia Space in Cannes, France.

SWOT has several important tasks, including measuring the height of water bodies on the Earth’s surface. Above the ocean, the satellite can see features such as vortices less than 100 kilometers wide — smaller than those that previous satellites could observe at sea level. SWOT will also measure more than 95% of the Earth’s lakes larger than 15 acres (6 hectares) and rivers wider than 330 feet (100 meters) wide.

“Current databases may contain information about a few thousand lakes around the world,” said Tamlin Pavelsky, NASA’s freshwater science leader for SWOT, based at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. “SWOT will push that number up to between 2 million and 6 million.”

In addition to measuring water height, whether in a lake, river or reservoir, SWOT also measures its size or area. With that crucial information, scientists can calculate how much water moves through freshwater bodies. “Once you get your hands on the amount of water, you can better estimate the water budget, or how much water flows in and out of an area,” said Lee-Lueng Fu, a SWOT project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who manages it. US portion of the mission.

This is important because climate change is accelerating the Earth’s water cycle. Warmer temperatures can allow the atmosphere to hold more water (in the form of water vapour), making, for example, showers stronger than a region would typically see. This in turn can wreak havoc on farms and damage crops. Such accelerated changes can complicate the management of a community’s water resources.

“As the Earth’s water cycle intensifies, forecasting future extreme events such as floods and droughts requires monitoring both changes in ocean water supplies and the demand for and use of water on land. SWOT’s global view of everything surface water on Earth will give us just that,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, SWOT program scientist at NASA headquarters in Washington.

A bigger, better photo

SWOT will provide its groundbreaking data using a new instrument, the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn), which reflects radar pulses from the water surface and receives the return signal with two antennas simultaneously. The antennas are spaced 10 meters apart on a boom, allowing researchers to collect information along a swath about 75 miles (120 kilometers) wide of the Earth’s surface — a wider path than that of the satellite’s predecessors. .

The engineering required for these types of systems is tricky because such a large antenna tree requires incredible stability and because researchers need very precise calculations to make measurements of Earth’s ocean and freshwater bodies. “The basic idea of ​​SWOT dates back to the late 1990s, but turning that concept into reality — all that engineering — took an enormous amount of time and effort,” Pavelsky said.

Satellites already in orbit can measure water height — in the ocean, very large lakes and very wide rivers — or the surface of a body of water. But to calculate changes in volume over time, scientists need to match the girth and height measurements taken by different instruments on different days. This makes it difficult to determine basic details, such as how much water flows through the world’s rivers and how much that volume varies. “You’d think we already knew this,” Pavelsky said. “But for many rivers in the world, there just aren’t many of these kinds of measurements.”

SWOT will eliminate the need to aggregate size and elevation information from different satellites, while at the same time providing researchers with a global view of the Earth’s surface. “It will be a huge change in our knowledge and understanding of freshwater,” said Sylvain Biancamaria, a SWOT scientific team member and freshwater researcher at the Laboratoire d’Études en Géophysique et Océanographie Spatiales in Toulouse, France.

Some studies, including: one published last year in Nature, have used water level measurements to look at how lakes and rivers around the world change over time. However, the data researchers expect from SWOT will provide a better understanding of water levels and surface area, both of which will be sampled more frequently and over a wider area of ​​the Earth. Once in orbit, SWOT will return approximately one terabyte of unprocessed data per day.

Scientists like Biancamaria and Pavelsky are especially looking forward to getting information at the level of the watershed, or the area drained by a lake or a river and its tributaries. “From a societal point of view — whether you look at drinking water, navigation, flood control — water needs to be managed on a basin scale,” Biancamaria says. “Therefore, observations across the entire basin are needed, and SWOT will provide such data sets.”

