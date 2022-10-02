Up to 127 Indonesian football fans feared dead after riots broke out and police fired tear gas

<!–

Hundreds of people are feared dead after a riot broke out at the end of a football match in Indonesia.

Horrific scenes marred the full-time whistle of the BRI Liga 1 match as Arema FC lost 3-2 at home to local rivals Persebaya Surabaya on the main island of Java, a result that saw dozens of Artema fans invade the pitch.

Amidst the violence on the field, the Relay’s riot police immediately went onto the field and fired tear gas both on the field and into the stands, while the fans retreated.

Harrowing video shows fans scaling fences as they try to escape the smoke, which did not clear, with some falling to the ground and losing consciousness and being trampled during a stampede.

Reports suggest that some of the fans were hit by the tear gas and suffered from inhalation and lack of oxygen.

The death toll is 127, with two police officers and children among the dead. Another 180 have been reported injured as a result of the runway invasion and the actions that followed.

Arema’s stadium is located in the eastern part of Java in the city of Kepanjen, 50 miles from rivals Persebaya Surabaya to the north

Further disturbing footage appears to show rows of bodies turned blue in the corridors of a nearby hospital.

Local reports say hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of dead and injured being brought in, with the death toll rising overnight as a result.

Further rioting broke out outside the stadium as tensions boiled over among supporters, with cars set on fire and bricks thrown at passing vehicles.

Football Association boss Mochamad Iriawan appeared to accept some responsibility for the chaotic and heartbreaking scenes at the end of the match when he apologized ‘to the victims’ families and all parties’.

‘For that PSSI [Indonesian Football Association] immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang,’ he said.

Post-match riots outside the stadium started as tensions boiled over following the pitch invasion

Crowds of youths threw stones at passing vehicles as riots took hold in the streets outside the stadium

The Arema fans were furious at their late loss to arch-rivals Persebaya and the police action that followed the pitch invasion.

The hotly contested Super East Java Derby had been an exciting match, with Arema getting Persebaya back after trailing 2-0 on Saturday night.

But the heroic comeback was not to be as Arema conceded a late goal to lose the match, sending their fans into a frenzy.

The riot led to images of police cars burnt out on the pitch as order was finally restored to the ground.

Akhmad Hadian Lukita, the president of PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), has said: ‘We are concerned and deeply regret this incident. We share our condolences and hopefully this will be a valuable lesson for us all.’

Meanwhile, victorious Persebaya’s official Twitter account wrote on Saturday evening: ‘Persebaya’s extended family deeply mourns the loss of life following the match between Arema FC and Persebaya. No single life is worth football. We pray for the victims and may the bereaved families find strength.’

The Indonesian Football Association PSSI has suspended all league matches for a week following the tragedy, while Arema will not be allowed to host any more home matches for the rest of the season.