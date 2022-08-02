WhatsNew2Day
Union St Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Gers left with it all to do to qualify for the Champions League

By Merry

UNION ST-GILLOISE: (3-5-2) Moris; Sykes, Burgess, Van der Heyden; Nieuwkoop, Lynen, Teuma (Puertas 90+2), Lazare Amani, Lapoussin; Adingra (Ilyes 85), Vanzeir (Francois 90+2)

Subs not used: Imbrechts (GK), Pirard (GK); Boone, Dony, El Azzouzi, Huygevelde, Machida

goals: Teuma (27), Vanzeir (PEN 76)

Bookings: Lynes (80)

Coach: Karel Geraerts

RANKERS: (4-1-2-3) McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic (Yilmaz 67); Lundstram; Kamara, Jack (Davies 67), Matondo (Wright 77), Colak, Tillman (Lawrence 77)

Subs not used: McCrorie (GK), McGregor (GK); Arfield, Davis, Devine, King, Sakala

goals: No

Bookings: Sands (40), Goldson (75), Davies (79), Lawrence (90+2)

Coach: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Man of the match: Not yet known

Location: Den Dreef (Heverlee, Belgium)

Presence: Not yet known

