Union St Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Gers left with it all to do to qualify for the Champions League
UNION ST-GILLOISE: (3-5-2) Moris; Sykes, Burgess, Van der Heyden; Nieuwkoop, Lynen, Teuma (Puertas 90+2), Lazare Amani, Lapoussin; Adingra (Ilyes 85), Vanzeir (Francois 90+2)
Subs not used: Imbrechts (GK), Pirard (GK); Boone, Dony, El Azzouzi, Huygevelde, Machida
goals: Teuma (27), Vanzeir (PEN 76)
Bookings: Lynes (80)
Coach: Karel Geraerts
RANKERS: (4-1-2-3) McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic (Yilmaz 67); Lundstram; Kamara, Jack (Davies 67), Matondo (Wright 77), Colak, Tillman (Lawrence 77)
Subs not used: McCrorie (GK), McGregor (GK); Arfield, Davis, Devine, King, Sakala
goals: No
Bookings: Sands (40), Goldson (75), Davies (79), Lawrence (90+2)
Coach: Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Man of the match: Not yet known
Location: Den Dreef (Heverlee, Belgium)
Presence: Not yet known