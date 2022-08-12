UN warns of ‘grave crisis’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

The UN nuclear chief warned on Thursday that “highly alarming” military activity at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences for the region and called for an end to attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya facility. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog tells the Security Council that fighting near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has sparked a “serious crisis” after Kiev and Moscow again accuse each other of shelling near the site.

“This is a serious hour, a serious hour and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) must be able to complete its mission to Zaporizhzhya as soon as possible,” said Rafael Grossi.

Both Russians and Ukrainians say radiation levels in the factory were normal.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom says the latest attacks were close to one of the plant’s six reactors and radiation sensors were damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the international community to “respond immediately” to force Moscow’s troops out of the factory, denouncing “Russian nuclear blackmail” in his daily address to the nation.

The United States supports calls from the United Nations and others to establish a demilitarized zone around the factory.

The tensions have evoked memories of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine, which killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination across much of Europe.

11:54 pm: France urges Russia to immediately withdraw troops from nuclear power plant

France is deeply concerned about the serious threat posed by Russian forces to the security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and return full control of the plant to Ukraine, the ministry added.

8:33 p.m.: Russian officials trained in Iran as part of drone deal, foreign ministry says

Russian officials have been providing training in Iran in recent weeks as part of a drone transfer agreement between the two countries, US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Thursday.

US officials said last month that Washington believed Iran was preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones and that Russian officials had visited Iran to view unmanned aerial vehicles with attack capability.

6:54 PM: Ukraine wants to evacuate Donetsk before winter starts

Ukraine plans to evacuate two-thirds of residents from areas it controls in Donetsk’s eastern battlefield before winter, partly out of concern that people will not stay warm amid war-damaged infrastructure, the deputy prime minister said Thursday.

The government plans to evacuate about 220,000 people of the roughly 350,000, including 52,000 children, Iryna Vereshchuk told a news conference.

Late last month, Ukraine announced the mandatory evacuation of people from the Donetsk region, which has been the scene of fierce fighting with Russia, to save civilian lives.

23:12: Zelensky urges world to ‘respond immediately’ to Russia-controlled nuclear power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged the international community to “respond immediately” to force Russian troops to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant that has been the target of shelling in recent days.

“The whole world must react immediately to expel the occupiers from Zaporizhzhya,” Zelensky said in his speech. nightly video address.

“Only the complete withdrawal of the Russians … would guarantee nuclear safety for all of Europe,” he added, denouncing “Russian nuclear blackmail”.

6:14 PM: US backs calls for a demilitarized zone around Ukraine’s nuclear power plant

The United States supports calls for a demilitarized zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant after fighting involving Russian and Ukrainian troops near the plant, a foreign ministry spokesman said Thursday.

“Fighting near a nuclear power plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and to call for a demilitarized zone around Ukraine. nuclear power plant,” said the spokesman.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Thursday called for an immediate end to military activities near the facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

5:11 p.m.: Radiation levels around Ukraine nuclear power plant ‘normal’, says pro-Russian official

A pro-Russian official said on Thursday that radiation levels around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remained normal after Kiev and Moscow accused each other of attacking the facility.

“No contamination has been identified at the station, radiation levels are normal,” the head of the Moscow-based regional government, Yevgeny Balitsky, told the Telegram messaging app.

He said one of the infrastructure hit Thursday was a storage facility for radioactive isotopes. “Staff at the station have been ordered to move to a protected area,” he added.

5:03 p.m.: Russian state television protester gets two months house arrest

Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest for two months on Thursday in a criminal case accused of spreading fake news about the Russian armed forces, Interfax news agency quoted a Moscow court as saying.

Ovsyannikova has already been fined twice in separate cases for protesting the war in Ukraine, including by interrupting a live national news bulletin in March with the call “Stop the war!” and holding up a sign telling viewers not to believe the state propaganda.

In the latter case, she faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading information about the Russian military that deviates from government accounts.

4:11 p.m.: Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of strikes at Zaporizhzhya’s nuclear power plant

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant ahead of an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address global concerns over the facility.

Ukrainian forces have “again attacked the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant,” Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional government, told the Telegram messaging app.

“The Russians have again fired on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant,” Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.

3:37 PM: First Ukrainian grain deal ship docks in Turkey after Lebanese buyer refused delivery

The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a UN-brokered deal was in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data shows, and the shipping agent in Turkey said it would proceed to Egypt after unloading a part of its load.

The Razoni departed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1 as part of a United Nations-Turkey brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine. Eleven other ships have since departed.

While the Razoni was initially en route to Tripoli in Lebanon, the Ukrainian embassy in the country said the buyer had refused delivery due to a five-month delay and the vessel was looking for a new customer.

