Ukraine war: UN plans inspection of occupied Zaborizhzhia nuclear power plant

United Nations experts are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant next week, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

Fire damage to a transmission line at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant caused a power outage in the region on Thursday, raising fears of catastrophe in a country still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Lana Zerkal, an adviser to Ukraine’s energy minister, said logistical issues were being worked out for the UN International Atomic Energy Agency team to go to Zaporizhzhya.

The site has been occupied by Russian troops since the early days of the invasion and is run by Ukrainian workers. Ukraine has accused Russia of sabotaging the visit, essentially taking the factory hostage, stockpiling weapons there and carrying out attacks from the area.

UN inspectors plan to visit Europe’s largest nuclear power plan in Ukraine’s Zaphorizhzhia region, which has been occupied by Russians since the start of the conflict, after a fire was spotted near the reactors, pictured

Ukraine has accused Russia of stockpiling weapons at its nuclear facility in the occupied city of Enerhodar

Moscow accuses Ukraine of reckless firing at the facility.

“Despite the fact that the Russians agreed that the mission would travel through the territory of Ukraine, they are now artificially creating all the conditions for the mission not to reach the facility,” Ms Zerkal said.

The head of the nuclear agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he hoped to send a team to the factory within days. Negotiations on how the experts would gain access are complicated but are progressing, he added.

Ukrainian officials said an area close to the factory came under a barrage of shelling yesterday morning. The emergency generators were used to keep it running when it was cut from the grid earlier in the week. That prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Russia of nearly causing a “radiation disaster.”

Russia blames the damage to the transmission line on a Ukrainian attack.

Kiev cannot shut down the country’s nuclear reactors because the four plants supply half of the electricity.

Russia blames transmission line damage to Ukrainian attack