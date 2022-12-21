Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking – just not about peace

At the G20 summit in Bali in November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new one ten-point plan end hostilities. He is demanding nothing less than the withdrawal of Russian troops from all over Ukraine, including Crimea and other parts of the country occupied by the Russians since 2014. polls show that 85% of Ukrainians support his uncompromising position.

But Russia’s position is equally intransigent. Vladimir Putin is inflexible that any political settlement will be based on “the reality taking shape on the ground”. Moscow wants to force Ukraine to recognize the Russian occupation of almost 20% of its territory.

The Ukrainian generals are far from peace talks Worried about a new Russian offensive. But this does not mean that the two sides are not talking.

Back-channel talks have been held on a range of issues brokered by mediators from Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Oligarchs like Roman Abramovich have played an unofficial role. Abu Dhabi and Ankara are the Helsinki and Vienna of this new cold war – cities where Russian, Ukrainian and Western diplomats, businessmen and spies can easily meet away from the media’s attention.

Nuclear safety

The toughest negotiations were about nuclear safety. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has brokered talks for a “protection zonearound the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia occupied the plant early in the war and has attempted to annex the entire region after a mock referendum in September. Ukraine rejects these claims – as do most Ukrainian workers at the plant.

But they are now on the front lines of the war. In November, Grossi called an outbreak of shelling around the factory “insanityRussia claims Ukraine fired recklessly at the factory and mounted attacks to try to recapture it. Ukraine claims Russia is using the factory as a cover to fire on Ukrainian troops.

There were early December rumours of a possible deal – but the two sides differ on what a “protective zone” means. Ukraine wants a complete withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel. The G7 supported this position in a statement in October. But Russia fears that any further domestic withdrawal will spark nationalist anger and provide Ukraine with a platform for a new counter-offensive.

Early December, Grossi told the press that he hoped to close a deal by the end of the year, but there has been little sign of progress since then.

Fertilizer offers

A second backroom conversation was held about the fertilizer trade, a critical issue for global food security. Russia is a major exporter of ammonia, the main ingredient in fertilizers. Prior to the war, most of Russia’s exports traveled via an antiquated Soviet-era pipeline from Tolyatti in central Russia to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

The pipeline was Closed in February 2022 when war broke out. But in an agreement signed by Turkey and the UN in July, Russia agreed to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Russia’s ammonia exports would also be restarted as part of the deal, but Ukraine refused to allow the pipeline to reopen.

The UN has held several meetings with both sides and persuaded the Russian and Ukrainian delegations to do so meet on November 17 in Abu Dhabi.

The deal is on the table complicated. It is said to be an American company that buys ammonia from the Russians on the Russian-Ukrainian border before selling it on to international markets. The stumbling block appears to be Ukraine’s demand for a large prisoner exchange as the price of getting the pipeline up and running again.

The EU did relax some sanctions against Russian fertilizer producers on December 15 for allowing shipments to leave European ports. The move sparked protests from Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania and shows the difficult balance between a strict sanctions regime and global food security. But the Russian-Ukrainian ammonia pipeline remains blocked.

Prisoner swaps

The prisoner exchange talks were more successful. Turkey and Saudi Arabia were both involved negotiate an important exchange of 300 prisoners of war in September. Despite the political rhetoric on both sides, ideology is largely absent from the prisoner exchange.

Instead, there is ruthless bargaining. In the September deal, 215 Ukrainian soldiers returned home, compared to just 55 Russians. But the Ukrainians had an ace: Putin’s Ukrainian friend Victor Medvedchuk, who was charged with treason after being captured early in the war. And there were some clever compromises: commanders from Ukraine Azov regiment were released on the condition that they serve out the war in Turkey.

Since then there have been regular exchanges. On December 7 Ukraine reported that 817 Ukrainian prisoners have been released since September. A further 65 Ukrainians and one US citizen returned home on December 15.

Some see this as hope for wider conversations. That is what the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, said pointed out that such exchanges sometimes lead to broader agreements. But there are also more prosaic reasons that stimulate exchanges. Prisoner exchange saves money for both parties and gives them leverage for conversations about other issues.

None of these backroom deals suggest that peace talks are imminent. While Putin continues to push for the destruction of the Ukrainian state, there is little prospect of a real peace deal. But they do show that both sides have informal negotiation channels. This could be the best hope for now to prevent dangerous escalation and mitigate some of the war’s worst effects on ordinary people.

Author: David Lewis – Professor, International Politics, University of Exeter