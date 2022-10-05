Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, Serhiy Shvets, guard at the nuclear power plant, looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. When his buzzer went off, he was sure he was about to die.

Shvets, a former soldier in the Ukrainian army loyal to Kiev, knew the gunmen would kill or kidnap and torture him. He thought for a moment about recording a farewell to his family, who had fled abroad, but instead lit a cigarette and picked up his gun.

Six Russian soldiers broke into his door and opened fire, which he returned. Injured in the hand, thigh, ear and stomach, Shvets began to lose consciousness. Before doing so, he heard the group commander tell his men to stop firing and call an ambulance.

Shvets, who survived the shooting, is one of the workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and talks about their fear of being kidnapped and tortured or killed by Russian forces occupying the facility and the city of Enerhodar. Ukrainian officials say the Russians have tried to intimidate workers into keeping the factory going, through beatings and other abuses. but also to punish those who show their support for Kiev.

A GOOD LIFE BEFORE THE WAR

Life was good for the employees of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant before the Russian invasion of 24 February. They were guaranteed a financially secure and stable life for their families.

And while Ukraine still bears the psychological scars of the world’s worst Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986, the Zaporizhzhya power plant — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant with its six reactors — provided employment for about 11,000 people, leaving Enerhodar and its pre-war population of 53,000 one of the richest cities in the region.

But after Russia occupied the city early in the war, that once-comfortable life turned into a nightmare.

The invaders overran the ZNPP, about 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles) from Enerhodar, but kept the Ukrainian staff in place to run it. Both sides accused the other of bombing the plant that damaged the power cables connecting it to the power grid, raising international alarms for its safety. Ukrainian officials say the Russians used the factory as a shield to fire grenades at nearby towns.

Over the summer, reports of staff harassment and kidnappings began to trickle out. Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, told The Associated Press about reports of violence between the Russians and Ukrainian personnel.

About 4,000 ZNPP employees were displaced. Those who stayed mentioned threats of kidnapping and torture – underlined by the Friday kidnapping of factory director Ihor Murashovwho was grabbed and blindfolded by Russian troops on his way home from work.

He was released on Monday after being forced to make false statements on camera, according to Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company. Kotin told AP Murashov was released on the edge of the Russian-controlled territory and walked about 15 kilometers (9 miles) into Ukrainian-occupied areas.

“I would say it was mental torture,” Kotin said of what Murashov suffered. “He had to say that all the shelling at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was done by Ukrainian forces and that he is a Ukrainian spy… in contact with Ukrainian special forces.”

Enerhodar’s exiled mayor Dmytro Orlov, who spoke to Murashov after his release, said the factory official told him he spent two days “in solitary confinement in the basement, handcuffed and a bag on his head. His condition is hardly normal.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Murashov’s kidnapping as “yet another manifestation of absolutely uncovered Russian terror.”

‘TERRIBLE THINGS HAPPEN THERE’

More than 1,000 people, including factory workers, were kidnapped from Enohodar, although some have been released, estimates Orlov, who fled to Zaporizhzhya, the nearest city under Ukrainian control, after refusing to cooperate with the Russians. Kotin estimates that another 100-200 have been kidnapped.

Orlov said the first kidnapping was on March 19, when the Russians seized his deputy, Ivan Samoidiuk, whose whereabouts are unknown. The kidnappings then gained momentum, he said.

“Usually they took people with a pro-Ukrainian point of view, who were actively involved in the resistance movement,” he said.

Orlov claimed they were tortured in various locations in Enerhodar, including the city’s police station, cellars elsewhere and even the ZNPP itself.

“Terrible things are happening there,” he said. “People who managed to come out said there was torture with electric current, beatings, rapes, shootings. … Some people did not survive.”

Similar sites were seen by AP journalists in parts of the Kharkiv region abandoned by Russian forces following a Ukrainian counter-offensive. In the city of Izium, a AP investigation revealed 10 separate torture sites.

Factory worker Andriy Honcharuk died in a hospital on July 3, shortly after the Russians released him, beaten and unconscious, for refusing to follow their orders at the factory, Orlov said.

Oleksii, a worker who said he was responsible for checking the plant’s turbines and reactor compartment, fled Enerhodar in June when he learned that Russian troops were looking for him. The 39-year-old asked not to be identified by his full name for fear of reprisals.

“It was psychologically difficult,” Oleksii told the AP in Kiev. “You go to the station and see the occupiers there. You already come to your workplace depressed.”

Many factory workers “visited the cellars” and were tortured there, he said.

“Tombs appeared in the forest that surrounds the city. That is, everyone understands that something terrible is going on,” he said. “They kidnap people for their pro-Ukrainian stance, or if they find Telegram groups on their phones. This is enough for them to take a person away.”

Another employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of his safety, said he was not afraid to work at the factory amid shelling, but decided to flee in September after colleagues were grabbed. He said that Russians visited his house twice while he was away, and that the possibility of torture was too much for him.

The plant’s last reactor was shut down in September to guard against disaster caused by constant shelling that interrupts reliable external power for cooling and other safety systems. Kotin said the company could restart two of the reactors within days to protect safety facilities as winter approaches and temperatures drop.

But the power plant is in one of four regions that Russia has annexed, making the future uncertain.

Kotin renewed his call on Tuesday for a “demilitarized zone” around the factory, which is home to two IAEA experts.

‘FREEDOM OR DEATH’

For Serhiy Shvets, whose apartment was robbed on May 23, it was only a matter of time before the Russians came for him during the occupation of Enerhodar, he said. He had volunteered to serve in Ukraine’s territorial forces shortly after the invasion and had sent his wife and other relatives abroad for safety.

He said the Russian troops who shot him called an ambulance “so I can die in hospital.”

Doctors initially gave him a 5% chance of survival after he lost nearly two-thirds of his blood. But after several surgeries, he was healthy enough to leave Enerhodar in July and lives in Zaporizhzhya.

Shvets, whose right hand is in a metal brace, quietly exhaled in pain as he moved him, saying the only thing he regrets now is that he is too disabled to fight.

“I am a descendant of the Zaporozhian Cossacks,” he said, referring to his ancestors who lived on the territory of Ukraine from the 15th to 18th centuries, defending it from invaders. “There was no such thing as surrender for them – just freedom or death.”

He added: “Why would I want such a life if I don’t have my freedom?”

Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed.

