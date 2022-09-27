Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke’s side seal promotion to Pool A of the Nations League

Scotland dug deep in Krakow on Tuesday to score a 0-0 draw against Ukraine to secure their promotion to Pool A of the Nations League.

Heading into the game, Scotland knew they only needed a point to seal promotion, but they started off nervous and were grateful to see Andriy raiding Yarmolenko from just six yards away with the goal at his mercy.

Ukraine stepped up the pressure after the break and Craig Gordon had to make some sharp saves, but Scotland held their ground to get the draw they needed.

More to follow…