Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke’s side seal promotion to Pool A of the Nations League
Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke’s side dig deep to earn a point and seal their promotion to Pool A of the Nations League
- Scotland needed a point to seal promotion to Pool A of the Nations League
- They were under great pressure, but held out for a goalless draw
- After this result, they now go to Group A for the next Nations League
- Meanwhile, Ukraine did not get the win they needed and remains in Pool B
Scotland dug deep in Krakow on Tuesday to score a 0-0 draw against Ukraine to secure their promotion to Pool A of the Nations League.
Heading into the game, Scotland knew they only needed a point to seal promotion, but they started off nervous and were grateful to see Andriy raiding Yarmolenko from just six yards away with the goal at his mercy.
Ukraine stepped up the pressure after the break and Craig Gordon had to make some sharp saves, but Scotland held their ground to get the draw they needed.
More to follow…
Scotland produced a fighting performance to get the point they needed against Ukraine