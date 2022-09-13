UK unemployment falls to lowest rate since 1974

UK unemployment this summer fell to its lowest level since the early 1970s, even as the economy stalled, according to official data that will bolster policymakers’ fears that labor shortages are fueling inflation.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in the three months to July, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter and the lowest since 1974.

But this was not because more people were working. Instead, there was another jump in the number of people who said they didn’t work because they were in college or had long-term health conditions — pushing economic inactivity up 0.4 percentage points to 21.7 percent, well above pre-pandemic levels. level.

Meanwhile, the employment rate fell by 0.2 percentage point to 75.4 percent.

The rise will harass policymakers, given acute pressures on household incomes that would normally be expected to draw more people into work to make ends meet.

“Instead of the cost of living pushing people back to work, more and more people are leaving the job market,” said Gregory Thwaites, research director at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that a shrinking workforce will make price and wage pressures more persistent, and the latest figures will bolster pleas for the Monetary Policy Committee to continue raising interest rates aggressively when it comes next week. meets for a resolution that is postponed with the death of the Queen.

“The Bank of England has a lot more work to do,” said Ruth Gregory of the consultancy Capital Economics, while James Smith, an economist at ING, said the data would “give the Bank of England hawks more ammunition to keep going. with further tightening”.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the numbers “should ring alarm bells in government,” showing that inactivity due to ill health slowed growth and pushed inflation up. “If we don’t do more to get more people into work, tax cuts will only lead to even higher inflation,” he added.

The data shows that wage growth has strengthened in the three months to July, with average total wages, including bonuses, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.

But Yael Selfin, an economist at KPMG, said it would be “little consolation to the workers” whose wage packages were weighed down by soaring inflation, with a total pay cut of 2.6 percent in real terms and a regular weekly pay rate of 2. 8 percent.

Public sector workers – whose annual wage agreements were only announced by the government at the end of July – have been hit particularly hard, with their regular weekly wages only increasing by 2 percent in nominal terms, compared to private sector wage growth of 6 percent.

There were also signs that the economic downturn is making employers more cautious about hiring new staff: the number of job openings fell to 1.26 million in the three months to August – still historically high, with as many job openings as people without work, but the biggest drop since mid-2020.

The ONS said a growing number of employers responding to its survey had announced that hiring was halted, with the largest drop in job openings in the information and communications industry, and in professional, scientific and technical activities – although shortages of workforce remained acute in health and social work, and in hospitality.