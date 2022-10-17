U.K. Treasury chief scraps nearly all of PM Liz Truss’ tax cut plans

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer on Monday tore up the government’s economic plan, drastically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss less than a month ago.

In a televised address, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was scrapping “almost all” of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise – reiterated last week – that there will be no cuts in government spending.

As the policy reversal calmed financial markets, it further undermined the Prime Minister’s rapidly crumbling authority and fueled calls for her resignation before her desperate Conservative party forces her out.

Hunt scrapped Truss’ plan to cut the base income tax rate by 1 percentage point, saying, “It’s an entrenched conservative value — a value I share — that people should love more of the money they make.”

“But at a time when markets rightly demand sustainable public finance obligations, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.”

Such important policy announcements are normally made first in the House of Commons. However, after an agreement with the Speaker of the House, it was left to Hunt – rather than Truss – to deliver the calming message to the markets weeks ahead of schedule.

Hunt was appointed Friday after Truss fired his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, who spent less than six weeks in the Treasury. Truss and Kwarteng came together with a Sept. 23 announcement of £45 billion ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that shocked financial markets, sent the pound to record lows and forced the Bank of England to take emergency action.

Over the weekend, Hunt dismantled that economic plan. The government had already ditched parts of its tax cut plan and announced it would make a medium-term budget statement on October 31.

He continued on Monday. He lowered a cap on energy prices that was meant to help households pay their bills. It will now be revised in April instead of taking two years – wiping out one of Truss’ signature plans.

Hunt’s moves are aimed at restoring the government’s credibility for sound fiscal policy after Truss and Kwarteng rushed a tax cut plan without specifying how they would pay for it.

He spent the weekend in crisis talks with Truss, and also met Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England and head of the government’s Debt Management Office.

The unfunded tax cuts fueled investor concerns about unsustainable levels of government borrowing, pushing up government borrowing costs, raising mortgage costs and the pound plummeting to an all-time low against the dollar. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to protect pension funds, which were under pressure from the volatility in the bond market.

Initial reactions from investors were positive.

The pound rose 1.1% to $1.1299 during afternoon trading in London. That pushed the British currency back above where it traded on Sept. 22, the day before Kwarteng announced the tax cuts.

The 10-year Treasury yield, an indicator of government borrowing costs, fell to 3.947% from 4.327% on Friday. It was 3.495% on Sept. 22. Bond yields tend to rise as the risk of a borrower defaulting increases and fall as that risk decreases.

But analysts warned that the positive market news could be just a temporary reprieve.

“A new fiscal broom sweeps away the mess of the old mini-budget, but it seems increasingly likely that it will eventually wipe out the short career of Prime Minister Liz Truss as well,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves. .

The financial fiasco has left Truss a slack prime minister, and conservative lawmakers are concerned about trying to oust her. She took office just six weeks ago after winning a party election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to leave in July after serial ethics scandals trapped his government.

The Conservative party still has a large majority in parliament and has – in theory – two years until national elections are due. Opinion polls suggest an election would spell defeat for the Tories, with the Labor party gaining a large majority.

Many conservatives believe their only hope is to replace Truss – if the party can agree on a replacement.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, denied that Truss was leader in name only and that Hunt was now at the wheel.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have discussed these measures and have reached an agreement this weekend,” he said.

Blain said Truss has “recognized that we’ve gone too far and too fast with the mini-budget” – although Downing Street in a statement blamed its U-turns on a deteriorating global economic picture rather than any response to the measures.

PART: