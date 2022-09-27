Tyson Fury’s unlikely next opponent with Anthony Joshua showdown in doubt 

Boxing fans around the world were excited at the prospect of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua going head to head in the UK later this year.

However, the Gypsy King has called off the Battle of Britain clash after becoming frustrated with Joshua’s team’s lack of movement over their contract negotiations.

Fury has said he will meet someone other than Joshua in December this year and German heavyweight Mahmoud Charr has been tipped as the WBC champion’s next target (or, more likely… victim).

But who is Charr? And how on earth did he get into a potential fight with the Gypsy King.

Sports post has gathered all the information you need to know about Fury’s unlikely net opponent.

So, who is Mahmoud Charr?

‘Who is Mahmoud Charr?’ That’s the question that has been circulating on the internet since the mystery man was associated with Fury. So let’s take a look at who exactly the Gypsy King can face.

Charr is a Lebanon-born German heavyweight boxer who started his professional career 17 years ago.

Formerly known as Manuel Charr, the 37-year-old held the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title from 2017 to 2021 and challenged for the WBC heavyweight title in 2012.

Charr has completed 208 rounds of professional boxing in his 37 fights.

Of those fights, he has recorded 33 wins and 4 losses. Therefore, as of September 2022, Charr’s boxing record stands at 33-4 (19 KOs).

Charr .’s early career

Mahmoud actually started his career as a Thai boxer. He started his martial arts career at the age of 17.

Then, just two years later, he became the youngest ever German champion in Muay Thai.

Charr continued to thrive on the martial arts scene. He became the German champion and the European champion in Thai-Boxing at the age of 19 in 2005.

As a result, he was invited to a training camp for professional boxers at the famous Max Schmeling Gym in Berlin.

That was when his boxing career began – under the guidance of the famous German boxing coach Ulli Wegner.

How does he compare in size to Fury?

Charr is 192cm tall (6’3) with a reach of 195cm (77″). Meanwhile, Fury is 206cm (6’9) tall and has a reach of 216cm (85″).

Charr also uses an orthodox stance – which is the most popular style in boxing – and presents a monkey index (a measure of your wingspan) of 3cm.

The 37-year-old German heavyweight has registered a 59.5 percent knockout percentage during his 37 professional fights.

When did Charr make his professional debut?

Charr may be relatively unknown to many Fury fans, but he’s been in the game for 17 years. He made his professional boxing debut on May 14, 2005 at the age of 20.

He took on David Vicena to take the first professional win of his career after winning by unanimous decision.

When did Charr have his first world title fight?

It took Charr seven years and 21 professional fights to work his way up to a world title fight. Charr fought Vitali Klitschko on September 8, 2012 at the age of 27 for the WBC title.

Charr suffered the first loss of his professional career after the Ukrainian boxer stopped him by TKO in the fourth round of their fight for the world title. He was disappointed with the result, as Klitschko was 41 years old and entered the fight.

Nevertheless, Charr went on to fight in two more title fights – winning once. Therefore, the German heavyweight has won one belt at heavyweight (WBA).

When was Charr’s last fight?

Charr last went to the ring on May 28, 2022 for a non-title fight against Nikola Milacic.

The 37-year-old went into the fight with a record of 33-4 and won via knockout in the third round. Charr made light work of his opponent, dropping him several times before catching him well in the third.

It has now been four months since the German heavyweight has fought. While Fury has been in action since Dillian Whyte’s termination in April.

How many fights has Charr lost?

Charr has participated in 37 professional fights and lost a total of four fights. One of those losses was a title fight, while the other three were non-title fights.

In addition, the German heavyweight was stopped three out of four times (by KO or TKO) and lost once via majority decision.

Charr’s 21 fight win streak came to an end after he was defeated by Klitschko in his first fight for the world title. He then suffered losses to Mairis Briedis, Johann Duhaupas and Alexander Povetkin.

How many KOs has Charr registered?

Charr has knocked out 19 of his 37 opponents so far. That’s why he currently has a KO percentage of 51.4 – having taken knockouts in 19 of his 33 wins.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Charr’s knockouts have come against lesser opponents.

When faced with players like Klitschko and Povetkin, he has suffered devastating KO defeats.