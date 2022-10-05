Two MORE ‘tropical disturbances’ developed in the Atlantic just days after Hurricane Ian

Two ‘tropical disturbances’ have formed in the Atlantic Ocean as forecasters monitor the severity of the systems just days after Hurricane Ian reduced parts of Florida to rubble with its death toll rising.

Tropical Depression 12, located 440 miles west of Cabo Verde, was packing sustained winds of 35 mph and moving northwest at 12 mph at 17 Tuesday according to the National Hurricane Center.

Increasing upper-level winds are likely to hamper any potential growth from there, and forecasters say the depression is likely to be ‘short-lived’ and will dissipate late Thursday.

Another disturbance closer to Florida located east of the Windward Islands at 8 p.m. Tuesday could grow over the next few days, forecasters predict.

“Regardless of developments, heavy rainfall with localized flooding as well as gusty winds is expected over parts of the Windward Islands, northern parts of South America and the ABC Islands over the next few days,” the NHC said in its latest Tropical weather forecast.

“Interests in these places, in addition to those in Central America, should continue to monitor the progress of this system.”

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical depression Thursday night and an 80 percent chance of doing so Sunday night.

‘A tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days if the system remains over open water as it moves west at about 15 km/h through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea.

‘Another Air Force reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow morning if necessary.’

It comes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued a grim and steady climb after wiping out communities in Florida.

Rescuers continue their search for survivors as residents come to grips with their loss and many struggle with the long and terrifying road to recovery.

As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been recorded killed by the hurricane, 105 in Florida and 55 in Lee County.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported one death in Martin County, one additional death in Manatee County and one additional death in Sarasota County attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

So far, four people in North Carolina have also died.

Ian made landfall in Florida as a devastating Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday, with residents cut off from the mainland and hundreds of thousands of people left without power.

More than 400,000 residents went without power according to PowerOutage.us. with Lee and Charlotte counties hit the hardest as 208,263 and 75,721 customers were affected.

The storm also saw residents left homeless, and many government officials dealing with recovery efforts reported CNN.

Fort Myers Beach City Councilman Bill Veach told the television station that his 90-year-old vacation home is in ruins.

“When you walk around the ruins, it’s an apocalyptic scene,” Veach said.

He said despite the devastation, there are moments to be thankful for.

‘You see a friend you weren’t sure was alive or dead and it brings you joy. A joy that is so much more than the loss of property,” he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said 79,000 structures have been searched and announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers for residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian.

Stacy Verdream told CNN that she and her brother found out Monday that their uncle, Mike Verdream, died in the storm.

“It was a very short call because he said he was very scared and she’d never heard him like that because he wasn’t that type of person,” she said.

‘He always put on a brave face. But she said he sounded absolutely terrified.’

Elizabeth McGuire died while holding her cellphone in bed, according to the 49-year-old’s family.

McGuire’s mother, Susan McGuire, told CNN that the destruction from the storm had been ‘massive’.

“A hundred blizzards won’t cost you what a hurricane will,” she said.

‘My husband’s business has stopped, my daughter is dead … I’ve never had a blizzard take anything away from me.’

It’s still unclear how many people are unaccounted for after the storm, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management is working to consolidate a list of mission personnel.

In Lee County, which includes Fort Myers and Fort Meyers Beach, more than half of the schools had at least some damage from Ian — and 14 percent had major damage, the school district wrote on Facebook.

Officials said they expect the toll to increase, while Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno tells reporters he’s worried about emergency workers.

‘We worry about burnout. We work 12-hour shifts and they don’t get home to their family members,’ he said.

The sheriff said he was grateful to the National Guard and federal personnel, as well as volunteer emergency workers, for easing the burden on his department.

“We took such a catastrophic blow, but everyone wants to help,” Marceno said.

‘It is very heartwarming during these tragic events because in a matter of minutes and hours a lot of people had their lives washed away.’

More than 1,900 people had been rescued across the state by Monday night, authorities said.

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with DeSantis and tour the southwestern part of the state to see the damage firsthand.

Biden signed major disaster declarations for more than a dozen Florida counties last week and promised in an address Friday that his administration would be with those affected “every step of the way.”

The destruction is estimated to cost about 55 billion dollars, but could be higher than original predictions.