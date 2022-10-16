Truckers grow anxious as AdBlue shortage applies brake to German industry

After months of supply chain chaos, driver shortages and rising fuel prices, the German truck industry faces a new crisis: a chronic shortage of the fluid that keeps its vehicles on the road.

AdBlue, a mixture of urea and deionized water, is the lifeblood of logistics. But supplies are drying up after SKW Piesteritz, a company in the eastern German city of Wittenberg, one of Germany’s largest sources of the solution, halted production to deal with rising gas prices.

Dirk Engelhardt, head of the BGL, a trade association for the transport sector, said he was being harassed by concerned companies that had run out of AdBlue, which neutralizes nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines.

“Trucks can’t drive without it,” he said. “There will be such outcry among the population as supply chains break down and supermarkets empty.”

The German economy is heading for recession, suffering the worst energy crisis since World War II. Moscow’s decision to cut off gas pushed prices four times as high as a year ago, forcing some energy-intensive factories to shut down even as the government rejected the prospect of generous subsidies to cut costs. prospect.

SKW Piesteritz became one of the most notable victims of the surge in gas prices when it was shut down completely in August. It later brought one of its two production lines back to “minimal levels,” spokesman Christopher Profitlich said, but the second remains offline. “If we had continued to produce, we would have lost 100 million euros each month,” he said.

The shutdown of SKW has already had a huge impact on German farms’ fertilizer stocks, causing problems for slaughterhouses, food packers and breweries that depend on the carbon dioxide it produces – a by-product of ammonia.

But the sharp decline in AdBlue production is expected to have an even greater economic impact.

Engelhardt said more than 90 percent of Germany’s 800,000 trucks need the solution, consuming a total of 2.5 million to 5 million liters per day.

“We are getting the first calls from carriers who have run out of AdBlue and are not getting fresh supplies,” he said at the end of September. “This may soon reach proportions that we can no longer comprehend.” Those who can still buy AdBlue are complaining that the prices for the solution are up to seven times higher than a year ago.

Supermarket chains, scarred by the staple shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, are already expressing concern. A spokesman for Aldi Süd, one of Germany’s largest discounters, said the company “takes the current situation very seriously”.

“We are of course in close contact with our suppliers and responding to the latest developments,” she added.

Not only trucks rely on the solution. “This applies to all four-wheel vehicles weighing more than 3-4 tons,” said a transporter in the southern state of Bavaria. “What happens to all the ambulances, fire trucks and tractors that also run on diesel?” Transport companies are increasingly dependent on expensive imports from a limited group of producers.

SKW is not the only chemical producer to reduce production. Norwegian group Yara announced in August that it would reduce the capacity of its European ammonia plants by 65 percent. German chemical giant BASF has cut ammonia production at its massive site in Ludwigshafen in southwestern Germany and is buying the compound on the global market instead.

The problems affect all industries that consume a lot of energy. Recent official data showed that between July and August, production of glass and ceramics fell by 2.8 percent, chemicals by 3.1 percent, while production from coking plants and oil refineries fell by 4.5 percent. Toilet paper manufacturer Hakle filed for bankruptcy in September due to the rise in energy and commodity prices.

Nor is the situation expected to resolve any time soon, despite the recent drop in gas prices from record highs in the summer. The IMF expects the German economy to contract by 0.3 percent next year – the worst performance of all major economies except Russia. Markus Steilemann, head of the chemical lobby group VCI, recently warned that Germany was at risk of turning from an “industrial country” to an “industrial museum”.

The government has sought to tackle the energy crisis with a €200 billion package of measures to protect consumers – both private households and businesses – from higher fuel bills.

Recommended

Berlin hopes that the midpoint of its package – a “gas price brake”, which will cap prices for a base volume of gas and electricity, with consumption higher than priced at market rates – will provide some respite.

But for energy-intensive plants like SKW Piesteritz, the gas price is still too high to warrant a return to normalcy. “The price brake will not go into effect for the industry until January, and that is too late for us,” Profitlich said.

Additional reporting by Harry Dempsey and Olaf Storbeck