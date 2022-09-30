Tristan Thompson close to settling with Maralee Nichols over child support for nine-month-old Theo

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols are close to reaching a settlement in their bitter child support battle for their “love boy,” nine-month-old Theo.

In court documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Thompson, 31, and Nichols, 32, requested that a hearing scheduled for October 7 be rescheduled for December 7.

‘The parties attend a second day of mediation on October 7, one of the only dates available on everyone’s calendars.

“The hope is that the parties will reach an agreement, but we need a second day to finalize the issues in dispute,” according to the documents.

News broke in August that Thompson was paying Nichols child support for their son Theo amid their battle in family court.

“The basketball player, 31, ‘is paying and has paid child support for Mrs Nichols retroactively to the date she gave birth to the child,’ an attorney for Thompson told Page Six.

Although the NBA star, who recently welcomed a son with Khloé Kardashian through a surrogate, has improved financially, he has yet to meet his baby.

‘Tristan has not yet made any attempt to fulfill his [9-month-old] son, Theo. It wasn’t until recently that Tristan started paying child support,” a source told the publication.

Earlier this year, a representative for Nichols, who gave birth to Theo on Dec. 1, 2021, said in a statement that Thompson had “done nothing” and provided “no financial assistance.”

But apparently, the Canadian star has already paid the money owed.

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols are close to reaching a settlement in their bitter child support battle for their “love boy,” nine-month-old Theo. In court documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Thompson and Nichols requested that a hearing scheduled for October 7 be rescheduled for December 7.

Khloé shares her first look at the birth of her son as she puts Tristan Thompson’s ‘trauma’ behind her on Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2 premiere. They also have a four-year-old daughter, True.

Tristan Thompson was spotted with Instagram/Only Fans model Juanita JCV in West Hollywood last week.

Last year, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that Love Rat Tristan would become a father for the third time after Nichols decided to sue the athlete for child support as well as reimbursement for medical bills and related costs. the pregnancy.

Thompson insisted that his mistress, a personal trainer, have an abortion and offered her $75,000 in money to shut her up after she became pregnant with his son while he was still dating Khloé, court documents say.

According to explosive documents, the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebrations in March 2021 when he was dating Khloé, with whom he shares a four-year-old daughter and now a son via surrogacy.

Nichols, a native of Houston, moved to Los Angeles and sued the athlete for child support, as well as reimbursement for medical expenses and costs related to the pregnancy.

Nichols, originally from Houston, moved to Los Angeles and sued the athlete for child support, as well as reimbursement for medical expenses and costs related to the pregnancy.

Seen at the time in exclusive photos from DailyMail.com, Nichols, then 31 and heavily pregnant, described as a former friend of Thompson’s, was due to give birth to their baby on December 3.

In a copy of a shocking text message obtained by Radar, Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 to keep quiet and warned him that he would retire after this NBA season and thus be unemployed.

He made it clear that he had no plans to get involved in the boy’s life.

Seen at the time in exclusive photos from DailyMail.com, the heavily pregnant 31-year-old woman, described as a former friend of Thompson’s, was due to give birth to her baby on December 3.

In a statement included in the paternity suit, Thompson acknowledges having sex with Nichols multiple times at a hotel after the couple attended a party together.

He described in the documents how Nichols drove him to the event in her Maserati sports car before returning to his hotel where she had “a special birthday surprise” for him, which he admitted he knew would be sex.

Thompson claims that night was the only time she was intimate with Nichols, a version of events hotly disputed by her lawyers, who say the relationship began at least ‘five months’ before her 30th birthday celebrations, involving Nichols. traveling to California on multiple occasions, and continued after becoming pregnant.

He said: ‘When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sex. Petitioner [Nichols] he initiated our sexual contact and never objected to us having sex. She was very awake and aware and showed no signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.

“We did not drink in my hotel room and the petitioner was not drunk. After having sex, the plaintiff specifically asked me if she could stay the night because it was my ‘special birthday,’ as she called it.

“I told her I had to get up early in the morning, but she said it wouldn’t be a problem for her. After having sex, we go to bed.

‘We were both naked sleeping with each other. Before I left the hotel, we had sex again in the morning.

No attempts: ‘Tristan has yet to make any attempts to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo. It wasn’t until recently that Tristan started paying child support,” a source said.

Thompson denied being the father until DNA test results proved otherwise, after which he took to Instagram with a statement apologizing to Khloe.

‘Today, paternity test results reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

‘Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You do not deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Khloé, who split from Tristan again in January, is said to be over the moon weeks after the birth of the couple’s second child.

‘Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been quite a journey,” a source close to the situation revealed. People. ‘She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby.

It emerged that the on-and-off couple was expecting another child on July 13, some seven months after their last breakup.

The exes have had a rollercoaster relationship since they started dating in 2016.

In September 2017, rumors began to circulate that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child.

Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on her numerous times, but they somehow managed to stay together.

The couple split again in June 2021 before getting back together, but their five-year on-and-off relationship ended once again after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in December 2021 that she had a son with Nichols while he was still involved with Khloe.

They eventually broke up in February 2019 when it emerged that he had been unfaithful to Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, they found their way back the following year, in part due to spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

They split again in June 2021 before reuniting, but their five-year on-and-off relationship ended once again after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in December 2021 that he had a son with Nichols while he was still involved with Khloé.