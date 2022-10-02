Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s weakness, says Michael Owen

<!–

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s next international assignment, who has been turned down by England manager Gareth Southgate, puts him in the directing competition with former Liverpool teammate and fellow academy graduate Ryan Kent.

While Alexander-Arnold has won every major trophy at Anfield, winger Kent made just one league appearance before continuing his career with Glasgow Rangers, who visited Merseyside on Tuesday in a ‘Battle of Britain’ Champions League match.

Every European game for Alexander-Arnold has added meaning with the World Cup starting next month and the 23-year-old sweating a roster ahead of Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has come under scrutiny for his defensive weaknesses

The right-back suffered another scorching afternoon as Liverpool were held 3-3 by Brighton

Liverpool and England crossed legend Michael Owen saw Alexander-Arnold embarrassed by Napoli in their first Champions League game and his defensive fragility has been highlighted ever since.

There can be no repeat if Southgate has to be convinced that the right-back should be on the plane to Qatar. Kent and his Rangers teammates will try to exploit the perceived flaws.

“Most teams playing against Liverpool see Trent as one of the main attacking threats they need to stop. In the same way they will also say that their biggest chance of getting in is on his side,” said Owen, who will cover the clash against Rangers for BT Sport.

“Jordan Henderson tends to cover him, but sometimes Jordan doesn’t play and that’s a cause for concern in certain matches. One of Liverpool’s greatest strengths can also be one of their greatest weaknesses.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent will try to exploit Alexander-Arnold’s weakness when they travel to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night

“Ryan Kent will know, of course. I’m sure he still watches Liverpool and a big part of him loves the club.

“When you’re an opponent’s manager, you’re looking for a player to make those out-to-in runs, especially if Trent leaves.

Liverpool have a lot of the ball at Anfield, so Trent will be sucked into those advanced positions.

“If Rangers can win and be brave enough to leave Kent in near-cheating positions, they can counterattack with a little force.”

The Alexander-Arnold debate will dominate the debate over which side should take Southgate.

Michael Owen believes Rangers will view Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s weak link

It’s hard to imagine an equivalent situation where a player considered by many to be the best in his position in all of Europe is also only the fourth choice for his country.

Owen, who scored 40 goals for England after appearing as a teenager at the 1998 World Cup, thinks the talk will come to an end.

Gareth Southgate did not immediately make a decision about Trent. If you look back over the past few years, he chose not to put him there, even if his performance for Liverpool probably justified it,” reflects the former forward from Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Southgate tended to stick with Reece James, Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker.

“Everyone can see how good Trent is. My gut says he’s going to the World Cup, but I think Reece James will be the starting right-back.”

Alexander-Arnold has a lot to prove to Gareth Southgate if he wants a World Cup place

After opening their group with a 4-1 defeat in Naples, 2019 Champions League winner Liverpool defeated Ajax 2-1, but they need at least four points in their double-header against Rangers to improve their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. increase the knockout stage.

“Rangers players are used to big games,” Owen says. “The Old Firm games are huge opportunities not only in Scotland but around the world and they have good European experience too.

“I don’t think they are used to playing against a team of this quality, but in saying that Liverpool are not at the top right now, there is a little bit of hope.

“Liverpool fans will hope they just find their way. But for those who have seen every game this season, it doesn’t feel that way.

“They need that position in the Champions League group and Rangers could take the brunt of that.

“It will be difficult for them at Anfield, but Ibrox could be different.”

