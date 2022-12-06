Travis Barker looks casual cool in grey bomber jacket for Monday morning studio session

<!–

Travis Barker showed off some of his fall fashion when he arrived for a studio session on Monday.

The Blink-182 drummer was spotted at his DTA studios in Calabasas looking cool as always in a gray bomber jacket that he paired with a beanie, black slacks and a pair of Vans.

The 46-year-old Grammy winner completed his look with a thick silver chain around his neck over a white T-shirt.

Last week, Travis met his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, in the same building following the conclusion of Kim’s divorce from Kanye West amid backlash over her Balenciaga relationship.

Instead of celebrating the finalization of Kim’s divorce, which will see her get $200,000 a month from the disgraced rapper, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been engulfed in scandal over their close relationships with the fashion house after Balenciaga launched a troubling Christmas ad campaign. had released in which child models pose with his Plush Toy Bag, which resembled teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear.

In the photo shoot, the kids also appeared to be surrounded by empty wine and champagne glasses, adding even more to the unsettling setting.

The father-of-two played drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour over the summer in Europe and is back in the studio.

The classic Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge will reunite for the first time in 10 years for a worldwide tour beginning in March 2023.

Hoppus, best known as the bassist and co-lead singer, recently announced that he has been declared cancer-free by his oncologist.

He had previously been diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma.

To mark the occasion, the band released a new single titled Edging, the result of their first time together in a recording studio in ten years.

The global tour includes Blink-182’s first-ever performances in Latin America and stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The tour will play multiple festivals, including Lollapalooza, along with co-headliners Billie Eilish, Drake and Green Day, with whom Blink toured 20 years ago.