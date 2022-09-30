Trans charity probed after claims it sent breast-flattening devices to girls behind parents’ backs

Transgender charity Mermaids was last night investigated by the charity watchdog following concerns about its ‘approach to protecting young people’.

The Charity Commission opened a ‘legal compliance case’ following claims that Mermaids has sent breast-flattening devices to girls behind their parents’ backs.

The charity helps children and teenagers transition to another gender. The Daily Telegraph reported that it sent girls as young as 13 the devices, which can cause breathing difficulties, chronic back pain, changes in the spine and broken ribs. An investigation by the newspaper revealed that Mermaids staff agreed to discreetly send a ‘breast binder’ to a girl they believed to be just 14 after being told repeatedly that her mother would not allow her to wear one .

The Charity Commission said earlier this week it was assessing the allegations and has now confirmed it has opened a case. A spokesman said: ‘Concerns have been raised about Mermaids’ approach to protecting young people.

‘We have opened a case about compliance with the legislation and have written to the administrators. We are now awaiting their response.’

The Metropolitan Police described breast flattening – also called breast stroking – as child abuse.

Its website said: ‘Young girls’ breasts are damaged over time to flatten them and delay their development.’ It added: “Sometimes an elastic belt or binder is used to prevent them from growing”.

Responding to reports this week, the force said: ‘The supply of a chest strap in itself is not a criminal offence. However, if an individual case of someone using a bra or having undergone breast ironing is reported to the police, it will be investigated jointly with social services as potential child abuse.

“The same approach would be taken regardless of culture or society.”

A spokesman for Mermaids said: ‘We have received a letter from the Charity Commission and will respond in due course. We will not comment further at this time.’ Maya Forstater, co-founder of the Sex Matters campaign group, said: ‘We have heard from parents, teachers and therapists who are concerned about the mermaids’ actions and we would encourage them to write directly to the Charity Commission and give evidence about their actions. worries.’

Mermaids, which is led by chief executive Susie Green, has reportedly received over £20,000 of taxpayers’ money in grants and more than £500,000 from the National Lottery recently. In 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service updated its guidelines on breast-stroking, saying it ‘should be prosecuted as a form of child abuse’.

Jaswant Narwal, from the CPS, said at the time: ‘Our message is simple – breast stroking is child abuse.

‘The practice inflicts serious harm on young girls and can leave them physically and psychologically scarred for the rest of their lives. Although this abuse often occurs in a family context, CPS is clear that a crime is committed when a girl is actually harmed – regardless of consent. It is not possible to give consent to serious abuse’.

The practice is seen as a form of female mutilation and is common in, for example, Cameroon, where the family wants to prevent unwanted sexual attention towards girls.

The commission’s investigation comes as Mermaids seeks to strip the charity status of the LGB Alliance, which campaigns for gay, lesbian and bisexual rights.

Mermaids says it excludes transgender people and ‘seeks to undermine the work of transgender rights’.