Train Trips in Canada: Which are the Best Ones?

Canada is home to a diverse range of landscapes, including mountains, forests, lakes, and oceans. Taking the best train trips in Canada allows you to see and experience these landscapes in a way that you can’t from a car or airplane. Train travel can be a convenient way to get around, especially if you’re traveling long distances. You can relax and enjoy the scenery while the train takes you to your destination. Many trains in Canada offer comfortable seating, meals, and other amenities that can make your trip more enjoyable.



Some train trips in Canada offer a glimpse into the country’s history and cultural heritage. For example, the Agawa Canyon Tour Train in Ontario travels through the land of the Ojibwe people and the White Pass and Yukon Route in the Yukon was an important transportation route during the Klondike Gold Rush.

The Best Train Rides in Canada

The Canadian

The Canadian is a train operated by VIA Rail that travels from Toronto to Vancouver, passing through the Rocky Mountains and stopping at popular destinations like Jasper and Banff. The Canadian offers a number of onboard activities and amenities, including a dining car, a lounge car, and an observation car with panoramic windows. Passengers can enjoy scenic views of the Canadian landscape while relaxing or taking part in onboard activities. Overall, the Canadian is a popular train trip in Canada that offers a convenient and comfortable way to travel across the country and experience the stunning landscapes of the Rocky Mountains.

The Ocean

The Ocean is a train operated from Montreal to Halifax, passing through the Maritimes and offering views of the Atlantic Ocean. The Ocean offers a variety of accommodation options, including Economy, Sleeper Plus, and Prestige class. Economy class offers comfortable seating and access to food and drinks, while Sleeper Plus class includes private sleeping cabins and access to a lounge car. Prestige class includes private sleeping cabins with private washrooms, gourmet meals, and access to a dedicated lounge car.

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train is the best Canadian train trip that travels through the Agawa Canyon in Ontario. The train departs from Sault Ste. Marie and travels through the rugged landscape of the canyon, offering views of waterfalls, forests, and rock formations. The Agawa Canyon Tour Train is operated by Algoma Central Railway and offers a variety of accommodation options, including Economy and First Class. Overall, the Agawa Canyon Tour Train is a popular train trip in Canada that offers a unique and enjoyable way to experience the stunning landscape of the Agawa Canyon and learn about the history and cultural heritage of the region.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Canadian rail trips offer a range of scenic train trips that allow travelers to experience the country’s diverse landscape and cultural heritage. Some popular options include The Canadian, which travels through the Rocky Mountains from Toronto to Vancouver, The Ocean, which travels through the Maritimes from Montreal to Halifax, and The Agawa Canyon Tour Train, which travels through the Agawa Canyon in Ontario. Train travel in Canada can be a convenient, comfortable, and sustainable way to see the country, and many trains offer a range of accommodation options and onboard amenities to make your trip even more enjoyable.