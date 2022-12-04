WatchResultsUCI Track CLFootballTennis
Cycling – Track
Watch highlights from a thrilling night of action in London as four new Track Champions League champions were crowned. Katie Archibald was attempting to make a spectacular comeback against Jennifer Valente while Harrie Lavreysen and Matthew Richardson had an epic battle in the Men’s Sprint league. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.
00:03:00, 2 hours ago
UCI Track Champions League
Track Champions League Recap – Final round of thrilling action and tight title battles reach climax
00:03:00
UCI Track Champions League
Rowsell, Blythe and Chennaoui discuss success of 2022 Track Champions League
00:02:24
UCI Track Champions League
‘I thought don’t mess around!’ – Archibald on mindset in final races
00:03:42
UCI Track Champions League
‘I’m exhausted!’ – Gros reacts to Women’s Sprint league title
00:04:03
UCI Track Champions League
‘It’s surreal’ – Richardson on winning Men’s Sprint league
00:06:08
UCI Track Champions League
Richardson wins Men’s Sprint title after epic finale against Lavreysen
00:04:34
UCI Track Champions League
Gros becomes the champion with semi-final sprint win
00:02:45
UCI Track Champions League
‘The best year I could hope for’ – Valente reacts to becoming Endurance champion
00:01:18
UCI Track Champions League
Emotional scenes as Archibald wins elimination race but Valente becomes champion
00:02:42
UCI Track Champions League
Lavreysen beats Richardson to take Men’s Sprint lead
00:01:50
