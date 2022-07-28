Tourist bashed and kicked in Darwin and left naked after pants stolen: Tayarrah Morris

The six viscous thugs who brutally knocked a tourist to the ground before repeatedly kicking him in the head and stealing his pants are all now on trial for the horrific attack.

Tayarrah Gay Morris, 26, appeared in the Supreme Court on Tuesday for her role in the frenzied attack in the early hours of Christmas Eve in 2020.

Heartbreaking footage shows the group chasing the 28-year-old stranger after a brief argument, after being kicked out of Monsoon’s Bar in Darwin.

The tourist is repeatedly kicked, beaten and stamped while lying helpless on the road.

Morris pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering serious harm in court, making her the last of six fighters to plead guilty.

She wiped the tears as the horrific CCTV footage played in court, NT News reported.

The footage showed her standing over the man and repeatedly punching him in the face and punching his stomach.

The six-on-one attack is only briefly cut short as a bystander waves a large wooden plank at the group before being chased away.

Moments later, the unconscious body of the tourist is unceremoniously dragged along the road to the curb.

In yet another bizarre moment of brutality, Ashleigh Epiha pulls down the man’s shorts and underwear, leaving him naked and bleeding.

Horrific CCTV footage shows six people attacking an unarmed 28-year-old tourist in an attack described by Crown Prosecutor Timothy Weathall as ‘unprovoked and unwarranted’

Duol Gile-Lul (left) was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison, suspended after six months. Ashleigh Epiha (right) received a two-month suspended sentence

Crown Prosecutor Timothy Wrathall said the tourist was “left for dead” by his attackers, who described the bashing as “unprovoked and unwarranted”.

The man was eventually helped by bystanders before being taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital with minor brain injuries.

Judge Judith Kelly described the images of the ‘cruel’ attack as confrontational.

Defense attorney Peter Bellach said Morris “lived with the shame” of the attack and was still feeling the effects of her actions 18 months later.

Morris’ bail was extended until her sentencing hearing on Wednesday, August 3.

The unconscious man, after being stomped several times, was then unceremoniously dragged across the road to the curb

Kian Wise (left) was handed a seven-month suspended prison sentence after 48 days. Karl Gruber (right) sentenced to three years in prison with one year suspended

The court heard that the fellow attackers had been convicted.

Karl Gruber was sentenced to three years in prison with a one-year suspended sentence.

Maea Tongamoa was sentenced to four years with two years’ probation.

Duol Gile-Lul was given a term of two years and ten months, suspended after six months.

Ashleigh Epiha was given a two-month suspended sentence and Kian Wise was sentenced to seven months in prison with a 48-day suspended sentence.