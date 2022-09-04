Touching act by young Magpies fan who comforts Collingwood AFL star Taylor Adams goes viral

<!–

Collingwood’s star midfielder Taylor Adams suffered a nasty injury during Saturday night’s epic qualifier against Geelong, but a heartwarming moment with a young fan has lifted him up.

The 28-year-old was sidelined with a serious groin injury in the fourth quarter and watched from the bench as his side was beaten in the last minute by a Max Holmes goal for Geelong.

Adams, who was tending his injury at the end of the season, was visibly upset when he left the MCG where he crossed two Pies supporters.

Magpie Army. I need your help. After today’s game, as you walk back to the AIA center. A young girl and her father could tell I was flat. The young girl came up to me and offered to hold my hand as she crossed Swan Street, after which she gave a huge hug. I would like to find them — Taylor Adams (@taylor_adams13) September 3, 2022

He took to Twitter to explain what happened next.

Magpie Army, I need your help, Adams wrote.

“After today’s game, as I was walking back to the AIA center, a young girl and her father could tell I was flat.

“The young girl came up to me and offered to hold my hand when crossing Swan Street, after which she gave a huge hug.

“I’d like to find them.”

At last count, the Tweet has had more than 6,668 likes and 508 retweets.

Fans of all stripes responded to the post.

‘That’s so cute. Our hearts broke for you Tay. I send you many virtual hugs. We couldn’t have gotten this far this year without you. You’ll be back better than ever and we can’t wait to see you play,” said one.

‘You’re a champion human, Taylor! I hope you find them! All the best with your recovery,” another tweeted.

“Taylor Adams, ladies and gentlemen. Groin torn from the bone, season over, nail-biting finale loss but still wanting to thank a little girl for hugging him. I love this club,” said a third.

Magpies coach Craig McRae gave more details about the injury after the game:

“Looks like he tore the groin off the bone. That could be the early diagnosis. I just grabbed him then.

“He’s had his moment of emotion and we’ll get around him and support him as best we can.”

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has also thrown his support behind the midfielder.

“I text ‘Tay’ after the game. I really feel for him because he puts so much into his football and it’s a big part of who he is as a person,” he said after the game at Fox Footy’s Best On Ground.

“But in the last four or five years he’s really grown as a man and he understands that footy is just part of his life.

“He will lead and he will drive this group to what they are capable of in the short and long term.

“He always wants to be a part of it, like all of us, I think, with things we’re passionate about and things we believe in.”