Tottenham and the Premier League condemn Richarlison racist abuse

Tottenham Hotspur have condemned Richarlison’s ‘disgusting’ racist abuse after a banana was thrown at him from the stands during Brazil’s international against Tunisia.

The attacker was celebrating his 2-1 lead on Brazil in Tuesday night’s friendly at the Parc des Princes when several objects were thrown at him, including one that was clearly a banana.

Footage showed Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana as the Brazilian players celebrated with Richarlison.

Spurs offered their support to their player in a tweet that read: ‘We are disgusted by Richarlison’s racial abuse during last night’s match between Brazil and Tunisia.

“This has no place in football or anywhere else. We’re behind you, Richy.”

A banana was thrown on the pitch as Richarlison celebrated his goal with his teammates

The Tottenham attacker had just scored his seventh goal in six games for Brazil this year

The Premier League also condemned the abuse, tweeting: “There is no room for racism anywhere. We must all tackle discrimination together.

“Challenge it. Report it. Change it.’

Richarlison was outraged by the incident in a match Brazil won 5-1 and on social media challenged authorities to take the issue of racism seriously.

‘As long as [the authorities] keep ‘bla bla bla’ and don’t punish, it will continue like this, every day and everywhere,” he wrote.

The attacker also retweeted a series of messages of support he had received from clubs in Brazil, including Atletico Mineiro, Fluminense and America.

Richarlison’s club Tottenham condemned the Brazilian’s ‘disgusting’ racist abuse

The Premier League also spoke out against the Paris incident on Tuesday evening

Before the match, five-time world champions Brazil’s team had posed for photos with an anti-racism banner that read: ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) later issued a statement via Twitter about the Richarlison incident.

It read: ‘Unfortunately, a banana was thrown on the field at Richarlison, scorer of Brazil’s second goal.

‘The CBF strengthens its position in the fight against racism and rejects any expression of prejudice.’

Richarlison celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal in 5-1 win over Tunisia

Neymar scored a penalty to get closer to Brazil’s all-time record scorer

CBF chairman Ednaldo Rodrigues added: “Once again I come out in public to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same regardless of color, race or religion.

“The fight against racism is not a matter, but a fundamental (fight for) change to wipe this kind of crime off the planet. I maintain that the penalties should be stricter.’

Richarlison’s goal had put Brazil back ahead after Montassar Talbi overturned Raphinha’s opening game.

Neymar added a penalty, Raphinha claimed his second and Pedro rounded out the score after Tunisia sent Dylan Bronn off the field.