Toni Terry, 41, showcases her incredible figure in yellow bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Toni Terry looked stunning when she shared a gorgeous bikini photo on Instagram on Thursday.

The WAG, 41, showed off her stunning figure in the bright yellow two-piece as she posed for a breathtaking sea view.

Showing off her sun-kissed tan, Toni also wore a gold necklace with a floral embellishment and a pair of matching earrings.

Sensational: Toni Terry looked amazing when she shared a gorgeous bikini photo on Instagram on Thursday

She let her blond locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a gold bracelet.

Toni did not mention where the photo was taken, but the star has been on holiday in Portugal with her husband John Terry for the past few weeks.

Former Aston Villa assistant coach John recently admitted to turning down three managerial vacancies and says he won’t be dugout in the future after fans questioned his future in football on social media.

Last year he took on a coaching advisory role at Chelsea – a part-time position designed to help develop the club’s talent.

Holiday: Toni didn’t mention where the photo was taken, but the star has been on holiday in Portugal for the past few weeks with her husband John Terry

Terry assured fans how happy he is in the role and took to social media to emphasize that he has not shunned management roles.

“I get a lot of messages that I can’t make it,” he posted on Instagram.

“Last year I turned down three jobs and had two more job interviews that I didn’t get. It’s a personal decision I’ve come to.

Work: John took to social media to admit he turned down three management positions

“I have my role at Chelsea that I love and my family time, which means everything to me. And I get time to enjoy.

In a Q&A session that Terry held on his Instagram account, he was asked if he had any plans to go into management in the future.

He replied: ‘Unfortunately not. When I left Villa, that was the goal. I will not lead or coach in the future.’