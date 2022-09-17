Tommy Fury ‘in talks’ to face former UFC star Tyron Woodley in Floyd Mayweather undercard

Tommy Fury is in talks to take on ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley in a catchweight bout as part of the undercard for Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight.

Mayweather is in the final stages of shockwave negotiations with YouTuber Deji at his latest exhibition event in Dubai on November 13.

Fury is now set to be added to the map, according to Boxing without smokeon the Middle East undercard against Woodley, with talks nearly reaching agreement on a 185-pound catchweight clash.

Since moving to Boxing after an eight-year UFC spell that saw him win the Welterweight Championship, Woodley has entered twice, losing both bouts to Jake Paul.

The 40-year-old first fought Paul for eight rounds in August 2021, and was a late replacement for an injured Fury four months later, losing to the 25-year-old via knockout.

Woodley weighed in at 190lbs for both of his defeats to Paul, while the undefeated Fury came in at 176lbs for his win over Daniel Bocianski for his last fight in April.

The former Love Island contestant, who has so far racked up eight wins in eight fights in his career, was expected to face Jake Paul after twice withdrawing from matches with the social media star turned boxer.

Fury first had to postpone a meeting with Paul due to a rib injury before a rescheduled fight was cut short in August due to a problem with his US visa.

A former YouTuber and gamer like his brother, Deji took his first in-ring win in August, beating online rival Fousey.

If the fight with 47-year-old Mayweather is confirmed, it will mark the former multiple world champion’s fifth exhibition fight since he retired in 2017.

He has already beaten kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, in a comedic round win in 2018, and then eight rounds away with Logan Paul, before battling former sparring partner Don Moore.

Mayweather will face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on September 25 for the potential showdown with Deji in Dubai.