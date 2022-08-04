Tom Cruise looks every inch the Hollywood hearthrob as he’s mobbed by fans in London

Tom Cruise was mobbed by fans as he left Novikov Restaurant in London on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old actor looked cheerful as he stopped to sign autographs for his fans waiting for him outside the venue, where he emerged later in the evening.

The Top Gun star looked suave in a black shirt and dark blue jeans that he paired with a pair of denim boots as he strolled through Mayfair.

Tom, who currently lives in the UK, seemed to take full advantage of the warm weather while getting a radiant tan.

The intrepid actor – who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this month – is currently filming daring scenes for the upcoming Mission Impossible 8 movie set in the Lake District.

The megastar known for his admiration for his fans signed the original Top Gun Maverick poster for one follower.

It comes after the blockbuster hit another milestone as it crossed $600 million at the international box office last month.

The tally brings the sequel to more than $1.2 billion worldwide, confirming it as Paramount Pictures’ “highest grossing film ever worldwide,” as reported by Deadline.

The film, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski, currently costs $602.5 million in 65 offshore markets.

And in North America it stands at $606 million, for a total of $1,208.5 billion worldwide.

It is only the 12th film to ever cross the $600 million mark at the domestic box office.

Internationally, Top Gun: Maverick is ranked number three for the production company’s highest titles ever.

Meanwhile, in 28 overseas markets – including France, Australia and the UK – the film is Paramount’s biggest live-action film ever.

Notably, this is the first film in Tom Cruise’s decades-long career to earn $1 billion.

Also noteworthy is that Maverick surpassed Titanic as Paramount’s highest-grossing film of all time.

The entertainment publication reported the top offshore markets of the week through Thursday as the UK at $88.8 million, Japan at $65.4 million, Australia at $55.9 million, France at $46 million and Korea, $ 41.4 million.

The film was originally supposed to be released in June 2020, but Paramount postponed the release until more fans could return after the pandemic lockdowns.

His Top Gun franchise took the global movie market by storm, in both 1986 and 2022, but it’s not all for the big screen – Tom has been a licensed pilot since 1994.

And while the jets in the original movie were flown by someone else, it was the actor at the wheel of the recent sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The film’s cast underwent months of flight training in preparation for the role, while taking to the skies for the scenes themselves.

While Tom wasn’t allowed to fly an actual F-18 jet, he was the pilot of other planes during the film — even having to come up with his own camera footage while on the plane, with no room for a director in it.