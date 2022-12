Today’s Byrdle Answer – Updated Daily (December 26)

Image via Byrdle

Byrdle is one of the most famous word games that has taken social media by storm. The game was initially released in October 2021, and it has amassed over 2.5 million daily players in that short space of time. Although Byrdle is inspired by Wordle, it features a different set of rules that task players with guessing a five-letter word related to classical music with the help of a few hints.

A new Byrdle becomes available at midnight local time, and the daily answer is the same for all the players across the world. If you are having a hard time figuring out the answer to today’s Byrdle (December 26), you can have a look at the solution below.

Byrdle 347 Answer (December 26) — LEGATO

December Byrdle Answers

Byrdle 346 Answer (December 25) — SICUT

Byrdle 345 Answer (December 24) — SWOOP

Byrdle 344 Answer (December 23) — LARYNX

Byrdle 343 Answer (December 22) — AMENS

Byrdle 342 Answer (December 21) — CLAQUE

Byrdle 341 Answer (December 20) — ONSET

Byrdle 340 Answer (December 19) — MOTET

Byrdle 339 Answer (December 18) — DORIAN

Byrdle 338 Answer (December 17) — CHURCH

Byrdle 337 Answer (December 16) — BREATH

Byrdle 336 Answer (December 15) — MASSES

Byrdle 335 Answer (December 14) — SAMSON

Byrdle 334 Answer (December 13) — FIRMUS

Byrdle 333 Answer (December 12) — GIUSTO

Byrdle 332 Answer (December 11) — MEALOR

Byrdle 331 Answer (December 10) — QUIRE

Byrdle 330 Answer (December 9) — BRIDAL

Byrdle 329 Answer (December 8) — BRAHMS

Byrdle 328 Answer (December 7) — GREENE

Byrdle 327 Answer (December 6) — LATIN

Byrdle 326 Answer (December 5) — CLEFS

Byrdle 325 Answer (December 4) — ARIAS

Byrdle 324 Answer (December 3) — CURATE

Byrdle 323 Answer (December 2) — MUNDY

Byrdle 322 Answer (December 1) — MISSA

June Byrdle Answers

Byrdle 168 Answer (June 30) — LYDIAN

Byrdle 167 Answer (June 29) — PETRUS

Byrdle 166 Answer (June 28) — ADAGIO

Byrdle 165 Answer (June 27) — RECORD

Byrdle 164 Answer (June 26) — BATTEN

Byrdle 163 Answer (June 25) — QUAVER

Byrdle 163 Answer (June 24) — DIVIS

Byrdle 162 Answer (June 23) — NOBILE

Byrdle 162 Answer (June 22) — BEAMED

Byrdle 161 Answer (June 21) — WESLEY

Byrdle 160 Answer (June 20) — CHORUS

Byrdle 159 Answer (June 19) — CHAPEL

Byrdle 158 Answer (June 18) — TENUTO

Byrdle 157 Answer (June 17) — PRECES

Byrdle 156 Answer (June 16) — CORPUS

Byrdle 155 Answer (June 15) — SEMRE

Byrdle 154 Answer (June 14) — LASSUS

Byrdle 153 Answer (June 13) — PALATE

Byrdle 152 Answer (June 12) — SEXTET

Byrdle 151 Answer (June 11) — PHRASE

Byrdle 150 Answer (June 10) — MELODY

Byrdle 149 Answer (June 9) — OCTAVE

Byrdle 148 Answer (June 8) — DORIAN

Byrdle 147 Answer (June 7) — TUNING

Byrdle 146 Answer (June 6) — BASSS

Byrdle 145 Answer (June 5) — SPIRIT

Byrdle 144 Answer (June 4) — TALLIS

Byrdle 143 Answer (June 3) — VIVACE

Byrdle 142 Answer (June 2) — S.E.P.T.E.

Byrdle 141 Answer (June 1) — ATONAL

May Byrdle Answer

Byrdle 140 Answer (May 31) — RUTTER

Byrdle 139 Answer (May 30) — PRESTO

Byrdle 138 Answer (May 29) — OFFICE

Byrdle 137 Answer (May 28) — BREVI

Byrdle 136 Answer (May 27) — BRAHMS

Byrdle 135 Answer (May 26) — COELOS

Byrdle 134 Answer (May 25) — WARBLE

Byrdle 133 Answer (May 24) — BALLAD

Byrdle 132 Answer (May 23) — CANTUS

Byrdle 131 Answer (May 22) — EIGHTH

Byrdle 130 Answer (May 21) — LARYNX

Byrdle 129 Answer (May 20) — SOFTLY

Byrdle 128 Answee (May 19) — DECANI

Byrdle 127 Answer (May 18) — CUSTOS

Byrdle 126 Answer (May 17) — MOZART

Byrdle 125 Answer (May 16) — UNISON

Byrdle 124 Answer (May 15) — SHANTY

Byrdle 123 Answer (May 14) — WALTON

Byrdle 122 Answer (May 13) — RUBATO

Byrdle 121 Answer (May 12) — TIMBRE

Byrdle 120 Answer (May 11) — SECOND

Byrdle 119 Answer (May 10) — VIERNE

Byrdle 118 Answer (May 9) — RHYTHM

Byrdle 117 Answer (May 8) — TREBLE

Byrdle 116 Answer (May 7) — CHORAL

Byrdle 115 Answer (May 6) — GLORIA

Byrdle 114 Answer (May 5) — MATINS

Byrdle 113 Answer (May 4) — ANTHEM

Byrdle 112 Answer (May 3) — HANDEL

Byrdle 111 Answer (May 2) — SINGER

Byrdle 110 Answer (May 1) — AMENS

We will be updating this guide, as we do with other word games, with daily answers as soon as a new Byrdle gets available, so make sure to bookmark this page to get your hands on the daily solutions quickly.

How to play Byrdle

Byrdle is pretty easy to understand if you’ve played Wordle before. You have seven chances to guess the word for the day. The only clue you have is that the word is somehow related to choral music. Each guess you make will return green, yellow, or grey letters. If a letter is yellow, it belongs in the word but in another position than the one you entered it. If a letter is green, it belongs in the position you entered it. Using these clues, you must figure out the word within your seven attempts. Don’t worry, the game tells you the answer at the end if you fail.