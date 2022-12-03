TLDR: The Twitter Files. Musk leverages journalist to reveal Twitter’s uncomfortable relationship with Politics

Earlier today, Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk announced that he’d be sharing what really happened with the Hunter Biden story by Twitter. While Elon was famously late to his own 5PM ET timeline, the tweets are now flowing.

It wasn’t clear how Musk would share the politically sensitive content, but rather than share them through his own account, he has worked with a seasoned and trusted journalist to share what is now known as ”The Twitter Files”.

What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Matt Taibbi began posting details on a Twitter thread, 1 tweet at a time. At the time of posting, there have been 37 tweets in the thread and it’s unclear how many we’ll see.

For the casual observer, there’s a lot to go through, so here’s a quick TLDR for those who don’t have time to read through it all.

TLDR

The Tweet thread focuses on discussions between political parties from both sides around how Twitter applies their content moderation policies. The suggestion is that Twitter artificially categorised tweets to suppress the spread of information around the Hunter Biden laptop, during a very politically sensitive time for the US election.

A number of emails show there were questions being asked internally at Twitter about the fairness of content policy moderation application.

You can see the confusion in the following lengthy exchange, which ends up including Gadde and former Trust and safety chief Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes, "I'm struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe": pic.twitter.com/w1wBMlG33U — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

When controversial information of this kind occurs, naturally many will look to the head of the company, who are ultimately responsible. During the 2020 timeline, Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey was in charge, with the future CEO Parag Agrawal as the Chief Technology Officer 2017.

This post from Matt Taibii suggests that CEO Jack Dorsey wasn’t as in control as you’d expect.

An amazing subplot of the Twitter/Hunter Biden laptop affair was how much was done without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, and how long it took for the situation to get “unfucked” (as one ex-employee put it) even after Dorsey jumped in. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

It is unclear of the fallout from The Twitter Files, however, Musk did commit to doing a live Q&A on the topic.

Update

The latest post from Taibbi confirms we’re done for today after 36 posts in the threat. He suggests there is much more to come but has been working on this for 4 days now.