Time-lapse captures the fiery explosion caused by two stars colliding

Fascinating time-lapse images have captured a never-before-seen view of the fiery aftermath of a collision between two stars.

For the first time, scientists have captured millimeter-wavelength light from the fusion of at least one neutron star with another star, leaving one of the brightest afterglows ever.

The light traveled about 6 to 9 billion light-years across the universe and was picked up by the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile.

Led by Northwestern University and Radboud University in the Netherlands, the team also confirmed that this flash is one of the most energetic short-lived gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) ever observed.

The data could help scientists learn more about these extreme events and the effect they have on the space around them.

“This brief gamma-ray burst was the first time we tried to detect such an event with ALMA,” said Wen-fai Fong of Northwestern, principal investigator of the ALMA program.

“Afterglows for short bursts are very hard to come by, so seeing this event shine so bright was spectacular. ‘

Gamma ray bursts are the most powerful known explosions in the universe.

In just 10 seconds, they can radiate more energy than a star the size of our sun in 10 billion years.

Long GRBs last about a minute and scientists think they are produced by supernovas: when the core of a massive star collapses and becomes a black hole.

Short GRBs last a second and are usually produced when two neutron stars merge.

They are also important because in explosions like these elements heavier than iron are forged and ejected into space.

“These explosions take place in distant galaxies, which means that their light can be quite dim for our telescopes on Earth,” says astrophysicist Tanmoy Laskar of Radboud University in the Netherlands.

‘Before ALMA, millimeter telescopes were not sensitive enough to detect these afterglows.’

Located in the high-altitude Atacama Desert in Chile, the ALMA array includes 66 radio telescopes, making it the largest radio telescope in the world.

Laskar added: ‘Alma’s unparalleled sensitivity allowed us to more accurately determine the location of the GRB in that field, and it turned out to be in another faint galaxy, which is further away.

“That, in turn, means that this short-lived gamma-ray burst is even more powerful than we first thought, making it one of the most luminous and energetic ever.”

Fong said, “After many years of observing these eruptions, this surprising discovery opens up a new field of study as it motivates us to observe many more of these eruptions in the future with ALMA and other telescope arrays.”

Last year it was revealed that a massive gamma-ray burst more than a billion light-years from Earth is the largest explosion in the universe ever detected and recorded by astronomers.

The explosive event marked the death of a star and the beginning of its transformation into a black hole, according to experts at Germany’s Electron Synchrotron in Hamburg.

This was a massive gamma-ray burst, consisting of a combination of bright X-ray and gamma-ray bursts seen in the sky, emitted from distant extragalactic sources.

It was detected by Fermi and Swift telescopes in space, with support from the Earth-based High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) telescope in Namibia.

The new research has been accepted in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and is available at: arXiv.