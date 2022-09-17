Tilda Swinton cuts a sombre figure as she bows her head while viewing the Queen’s coffin

Tilda Swinton looked gloomy as she bowed her head during a visit to the Queen’s casket at London’s Westminster Hall.

The British actress, 61, joined the five-mile line of members of the public who had queued for an estimated nine hours this week.

Footage from BBC news coverage that began circulating on social media on Saturday showed Tilda dressed all in black as she reached the coffin and paused for a few seconds to pay her respects to the late monarch.

Paying her respects: Tilda Swinton, 61, cut a somber figure as she bowed her head during a visit to the Queen’s casket at London’s Westminster Hall

The Queen died last Thursday at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Her coffin traveled to London on Tuesday to be laid out for her funeral on Monday.

Crowds have joined the winding row that stretched for miles along the River Thames to pay their respects to the late royal.

Farewell: The Queen died last Thursday at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her coffin traveled to London on Tuesday

A number of British celebrities have lined up to view the Queen’s casket, including television presenter Susanna Reid.

The Good Morning Britain anchor queued for more than seven hours to view the Queen’s casket on its first day before the public at Westminster Hall this week.

The broadcaster, 51, took to Twitter to announce that she and her mother Sue had paid their respects to the late monarch as she lay in state.

Take a moment: British actress Tilda joined the five-mile line of audiences who had queued for an estimated nine hours this week

Bowing her head: Footage from BBC news coverage that began circulating on social media on Saturday showed Tilda dressed all in black

Moving on: when she reached the coffin and paused for a few seconds to pay her respects to the late monarch before leaving Westminster Hall

She described the “historic” moment as “majestic and peaceful” when she revealed she had joined the mourners in the huge rows.

She wrote: ‘Evening – along with my dear mother and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Majestic and peaceful at the same time.’

It is estimated that the number of people who will make the trip could reach more than 350,000, and people from all over the world are expected to visit London to pay their respects.

History: Crowds have joined the winding line that stretched for miles along the River Thames to pay their respects to the late royal

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden made her way to Westminster Hall on Friday to speak to the audience who were queuing to view the Queen’s casket.

The 51-year-old presenter, who normally fronts Heart FM Breakfast, traded the studio for the mob of gloomy Brits for the news show.

The TV personality shared clips of her visit to Instagram, writing that there were “Friendships forever forged in shared grief” among the crowd.

Grief: Susanna Reid described the “historic” moment when she viewed the Queen’s coffin as “majestic and peaceful” after joining the mourners in the rows, which had grown five miles long

Amanda made a solemn impression as she joined the crowd, some of whom had waited more than ten hours to pay their respects.

On Monday, Holly shared how she was “really touched” by the messages her children wrote to the Queen after her death and admits she urged them to write letters to process the news.

The presenter, 41, encouraged her three children with producer husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and Chester, seven – to put their feelings in writing after visiting Buckingham Palace over the weekend to pay their respects .

Pay respect: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cut gloomy figures as they filmed a TV segment for This Morning at Westminster Hall on Friday – as grieving Britons queued up to 2pm to view the Queen’s coffin

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby turned sombre on Friday as they filmed a clip for Tuesday’s episode of This Morning at London’s Westminster Hall.

The This Morning hosts donned all black ensembles, with Holly, 41, in a facemask as they made their way to the historic building where the late monarch lay in state after her death last week.

The TV duo lined up in a separate queue for the press and were taken to a press gallery.

Presence: The segment airs on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning – a day after the Queen’s funeral (pictured on Monday’s This Morning)

A source told MailOnline: “They couldn’t honor the Queen in the same way as lining up the public, but they filmed in an area reserved for the press.

This morning’s Friday show has been canceled in favor of ITV news coverage ahead of the Queen’s state funeral. The program will be on the screens again on Tuesday.’

Phillip, 60, chose to wear a nice black suit and tie for the visit, with the presenter having a somber look on his face as he followed his opponent.

Meanwhile, Holly was elegant in an understated black dress with silver button detailing down the front.

‘Friendships forever forged in shared grief’: Amanda Holden, 51, attended Westminster Hall on Friday as she chatted with crowds waiting for hours to view the Queen’s casket

On Monday, Holly shared how she was “really touched” by the messages her children wrote to the Queen after her death and admits she urged them to write letters to process the news.

The presenter, 41, encouraged her three children with producer husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and Chester, seven – to put their feelings in writing after visiting Buckingham Palace over the weekend to pay their respects .

On This Morning, she spoke with her co-host Phil about the impact of the Queen’s death before reading their messages to viewers.

Willoughby said she urged her children to write to the Queen to process the news.

Speaking of how she had explained the ideas of service and duty to the youngest child Chester, the presenter added: “I was trying to explain to him that whatever her passions and her loves (were) also of being a little girl, this was where she was destined to go, what she was destined to do.

“All her own passions had to be put on the back burner for her country. Chester, he likes football but he wouldn’t and it gave him that level of understanding.’