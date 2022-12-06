Tiffiny Hall reveals the most common mistake mums make after giving birth

<!–

Tiffiny Hall has undergone an incredible body transformation after giving birth to her baby girl Vada in May.

A successful personal trainer by trade, the 38-year-old has been very open about her physical fitness journey as she tried to drop her mom’s post-pregnancy weight.

The TV personality shared a helpful video to her TikTok on Sunday, explaining that most moms make the mistake of only working out their upper abs and neglecting their lower abs.

‘It surprised me because I work hard – but on the wrong things. It didn’t occur to me,” Hall said as she revealed she made the same mistake.

Hall explained that she went to her physiotherapist for advice and said she realized her “mum tum” was “sitting low” because she worked her upper abs but neglected her lower abs.

While lifting her shirt and using her own stomach as an example, she explained, “What’s happened is my upper stomach has taken over and my lower stomach hasn’t turned on at all.”

She added: ‘But I shouldn’t get impatient – I’ve even asked physio about a tummy tuck! Not that I would ever do this, because I have to work hard for it.

“But she said it wouldn’t even work because tummy tucks focus on abdominal separation, but with a maternal tumor, the abdominal separation isn’t the problem — it’s lower, that’s the problem.”

Hall went on to say she was “stunned” by the realization, but that leg lifts would help build strength in the lower abdomen.

It comes after the fitness guru, who shares Vada and her four-year-old son Arnold with comedic husband Ed Kavalee, collapsed in June as she struggled to accept her new body.

‘It is not easy. I’m standing in front of my mirror and looking at my new body with my big bump, Vada’s house, and it’s really hard to accept that it’s going to take time,” she said.

She admitted to feeling “super emotional” and accepts that “healing takes time.”

“It also depends on what kind of birth you had. I’ve got a few stitches and stuff and it’s all a little painful. But she is absolutely beautiful. She’s worth it,” she added.

Appearing on 2Day FM’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin in June, Tiffany said people were still asking when she was due because she hadn’t lost the baby weight yet.

She admitted that she “definitely felt the pressure” to drop the pounds since her body had been “a billboard” for her fitness program for so long.