Thousands of Ukrainian Azov soldiers burn a Viking ship in honor of their comrades

Thousands of Ukrainian Azov soldiers have performed a traditional Viking boat burning ceremony to honor their fallen comrades killed by Russian troops.

The battalion, whose final stand fiercely defending the Azovstal steel plant in the Siege of Mariupol drew worldwide praise, gathered in the Rivne region of Ukraine for the moving tribute.

Stunning footage shows a replica of a Viking Longship burning in the river as row after row of soldiers solemnly look on.

Former Commander Maxim Zhorin said at the ceremony: “In the flames, our Fallen are symbolically sent on a longship to another world, Valhalla or Vyrii.”

In Norse mythology, Valhalla is an afterlife populated by heroes who die in combat.

Before the establishment of Ukraine, its territory was part of Kievan Rus’ from the 9th to the 13th centuries.

The state was invaded by the Varangians, a group of marauding Vikings from Sweden who ruled Kievan Rus until the 11th century.

The Azov regiment is often traced back to this Viking iconography, which also features its soldiers as fierce warriors.

In a post on its Telegram channel, the battalion said: “The military fraternity, consisting of various units, including the Azov OZSP, held a ceremony to honor the memory of the Azov people who died in battle.

“Every year, on the Day of the Dead, we remember all the residents of Azov who died for the independence of Ukraine in battle with arms in hand.

Soldiers from the Azov regiment hold their flag as they attend an annual commemoration ceremony for their comrades.

Thousands of Azov soldiers attended a traditional Viking ceremony standing with torches in front of a burning replica of a Longship Viking ship.

‘The names of our fallen brothers are engraved in our hearts forever and their rank lives on as an example for current and future generations of Ukrainian soldiers to follow.

‘We remember everyone. Let’s take revenge for everyone.

Early in the war, fighters from the Azov regiment, which was founded by neo-Nazis but now denies any links to the far right, entrenched themselves in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

More than 2,000 defenders, many in the Azov unit, poured out of the twisted remains of the steel plant into Russian captivity in mid-May, ending a nearly three-month siege on the port city of Mariupol.

But Ukraine’s defending heroes were captured by Russia and bussed to concentration camp-like prisons.

The group derives its name from the Azov Sea and War formed in 2014 as a nationalist militia that has been fighting separatist groups in eastern Ukraine.

The group’s logo features a Wolfsangel, one of the original symbols used by the Nazi 2nd SS Panzer Division Das Reich in World War II.

Many doubted that they would see them alive again.

Russian hardliners had been calling for their execution, saying the fighters justify Vladimir Putin’s claims that Ukraine is full of Nazis.

In September, the fighters were confirmed safe and released in a shocking prisoner exchange.

Members of the group deny its association with Nazism and claim that the symbol is actually a Ukrainian abbreviation for National Idea.

It was formed to fight separatists when Russia first annexed Crimea, but later became a subdivision of Ukraine’s National Guard, which receives orders directly from the country’s foreign ministry.