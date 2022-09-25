Thomas Markle ‘hopes to heal rift with duchess after Harry and William put differences aside’

<!–

Thomas Markle hopes to heal his daughter’s breakup after Harry and William put their differences aside at the Queen’s funeral.

The 78-year-old watched the service with his son Thomas Jr and was strengthened by the display of royal unity between the brothers.

Putting aside their feud for a united front to commemorate the monarch, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales showed once again that at least they could converse as they socialized in the chapel at Windsor Castle.

Thomas Jr – Meghan’s half brother – told the Sunday Mirror: ‘We both watched videos of the Queen’s funeral together.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion seeing the honor of being there and being respectful.”

“Daddy has treated you like a princess all your life and deserves the respect,” he added.

“You didn’t call him about his heart attacks or stroke, but it’s never too late.”

Thomas paid tribute to the Queen after she died in Balmoral at the age of 96, calling it “the end of an era.”

Meghan’s father said the devastating update was “a real loss to the world.”

Thomas, who never met Her Majesty because of the argument with his daughter before her marriage, added that “it feels like we’ve all lost a member of our family.”

Markle told DailyMail.com: ‘My heart goes out to the Royal Family and the British people for the loss of the most loved and admired Queen Elizabeth.

“Her service, grace and devotion heralds the end of an era and she will always be cherished in our memories.

“A real loss to the world.” He added: “In a way, it feels like we’ve all lost a member of our family.”

Thomas responded to Meghan’s claims that she had ‘lost’ him – accusing her of throwing people ‘under the bus’.

It came after she appeared to say Prince Harry had talked about a broken relationship with Prince Charles following his decision to move to the US.

However, hours after her comments were published in The Cut magazine, Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson Omid Scobie wrote on social media: “I understand Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan says she doesn’t want Harry. to lose his.’

Markle, who suffered a blood clot in his brain earlier this year, said: “I’m still very sick and trying to recover from the stroke in May. But every time she opens her mouth she brings me in [the story]. It never ends.’

He spoke falteringly to The Mail on Sunday from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, saying, “She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me.

‘I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number has not changed. I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandchildren for the first time.”