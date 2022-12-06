Wednesday, December 7, 2022
This dangerous botnet might have been taken down by a simple typo

A threat actor has irreparably destroyed its own botnet with nothing more than a typo.

Cybersecurity firm Akamai spotted the blunder in KmsdBot, a crypto mining botnet that also uses denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) capabilities, before it recently crashed and reported an “index out of range” error.

