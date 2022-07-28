This booby tape on Amazon is specially designed to support larger breasts and an 8-pack is now $15

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

To fully embrace summer fashion in halternecks, bandeau tops or cute backless dresses, there are often occasions when even a strapless bra is too much.

Celebrities have shown that it’s possible to remove a bra altogether and still give breasts an extra lift and support using breast tape, otherwise known as ‘booby tape’. Now that fashion technology has become a lot more affordable for the rest of us thanks to the KIEUN booby tape on Amazon.

Currently reduced by half price to $14.99 for eight pairs of tape, the best thing about this bargain is the adhesive tape has been specifically tested to control, lift and brighten larger, heavier breasts up to an EE cup.

These self-adhesive lifting strips provide a reinforced shape and are so discreet that they can be worn with any strapless or backless dress or top. Supporting AE cups, the bra tape will lift and push up even the heaviest breasts to achieve the desired breast shape. Store

Tested on hundreds of users, the adhesive tape Busts of all sizes and shapes are proven to stay where they are glued.

Made from sweat-resistant fabric, it stays in place all day and night, so you’ll look absolutely flawless while you’re away.

While the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Lizzo have stylists to help them hold it, you might be relieved to learn that taping is as easy as putting on a bra.

Lizzo has often used chest tape to support her cleavage, even when she’s on stage – it’s important to look for tape that is water and sweat resistant, such as the KIEUN chest tape

Step one is to keep your breasts in the position you want them to be under your clothes.

Step two is to apply the first strip of tape, starting under the bust where a bra strap is and following it along the curve of your bust, pulling as much as needed to place the bust in your chosen location. to keep. This will lift a bust.

If you want some extra boost, you can put another strip of strip on the outside of the chest and push in.

The KIEUN tape offers significantly more lift and a reinforced cleavage compared to bra-free without tape. Takes only minutes to apply and is invisible under clothing

For safe removal, it is recommended that you use coconut oil or body lotion to break down the adhesive and then slowly peel off the tape.

The KIEUN booby tape is made from 95 percent cotton and five percent spandex, so it’s stretchy enough to support your curves without flattening them.

And if you need even more motivation to try it while it’s cheap, Amazon reviewers’ average rating is a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5.