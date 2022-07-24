Third ODI between England and South Africa is ABANDONED due to rain at Headingley

England’s hopes of a first white-ball series win since Jos Buttler took over the captaincy were thwarted by the rainy weather at Headingley.

Fewer than 28 gameovers were possible in Leeds, with one rain delay and resumption before the game was canceled in the first innings with South Africa 159 for two, meaning the one-day international series was tied 1-1.

Quinton De Kock was denied an 18th ODI when he hit a cleverly crafted 92 out of 76 to help set up a solid platform for the Proteas.

The view of Headingley during one of two rain delays in Sunday’s deciding game

Buttler’s England went into the final game looking at the prospect of a third consecutive defeat in the white-ball series after losing five of their previous eight white-ball games this month.

After a watchful opening from a few overs from the visitors, England broke through for the first time in the sixth over, with David Willey taking the wicket from Janneman Malan just as the opening pair were looking for a kick.

Willey had been part of England’s prolific and match-winning left-arm attack during the previous game at Old Trafford and struck again early, with Malan hitting the ball straight to Jason Roy on the edge of the ring to leave for 11.

Spectators were forced to pull out their umbrellas as the Yorkshire heavens opened up

By the end of the first 10 overs, South Africa had picked up the pace from the early wicket and had moved up to 60 for one.

De Kock brought his first half-century of the ODI series forward in the 15h over, after hitting Adil Rashid two straight fours in the spinner’s first over.

His 50 came from 39 balls, including nine fours, as South Africa continued to accelerate from the loss of the early wicket, after it was 60 for one at the end of the power play, but 89 for one in the 15th left when the South African wicketkeeper it reached its milestone.

Rassie Van Der Dussen was the next – and final – wicket to fall for South Africa, just as he and De Kock had put at 75.

Van Der Dussen mistimed a sweep from Rashid straight to Jonny Bairstow on the deep square leg boundary with a measured 26 out of 38.

The first rain delay came over in the 21st, with the score 119 for two as the game was reduced to 45 overs per side and the players returned to the field for just 6.5 overs before the weather intervened a second time and the game started. was discontinued shortly after 4 p.m.