Thierry Henry is ‘not here to kill any more’ as he swaps the pitch for the boardroom

When Thierry Henry sits down to discuss his latest football venture in the idyllic surroundings of Lake Como, he can’t help but wonder how he got here.

It’s not so much his delayed flight to Milan that makes him think. It is more his own journey. From a young child practicing with a tennis ball in his parents’ modest apartment in the Parisian suburb of Les Ulis, to now entering club ownership.

After a playing career that saw him lift Premier League trophies, Champions League titles and the World Cup, the 45-year-old is taking his love of the game in a new direction after investing in hotly ambitious Serie B club Como 1907. It is a journey his younger self would never have had the courage to consider.

Thierry Henry was announced as a shareholder in Serie B side Como at the end of August

“You know, I’m going back to this,” he tells me Sports mail. ‘I used to have a tennis ball in my corridor at home and try to hold the ball up and make sure it didn’t touch the walls because if it did I’d be in trouble.

‘Now, being a shareholder in a team? I mean, you don’t even think about it, especially where I come from. If I think about the journey – it’s still not finished – this is a new chapter.’

A new chapter brings a new approach to life, both on and off the pitch. Henry has been captivated by the project that has been instilled in Como. A desire to return the club to Serie A is there, but that is not the owner’s singular aim, nor is it what enticed the Frenchman to take up the opportunity to invest.

The Djarum group, which bought the club in 2019, is focused on delivering projects in the local community – including a pledge to ensure all products and products used and produced by the club are locally sourced in the region by 2025. A younger Henry priorities may have been reversed, but not now.

Henry admits his outlook has changed since hanging up his boots – his children have played a part in that, as has the latest pandemic.

Gone are the forces that drive him – the win-at-all-costs mentality that saw him thrive with Arsenal’s Invincibles and lift major trophies with France. The same mentality that saw him take Ireland’s World Cup hopes, literally, into his own hands in 2009.

Henry (centre), with Djarum Group representative Mirwan Suwarso (left), Dennis Wise (second left) and agent Darren Dein (right) at his unveiling as a Como investor

“As a player, I was there to kill,” he says. ‘I wasn’t there to entertain or think about what was going through your mind. I was there to kill. To win with my team. That’s about it.

‘I’m not here to kill anymore. I’m not playing, it’s over. It’s more about talking, about having connections. About being vulnerable. Making people understand that it’s OK to be vulnerable.

‘When you’re young, you don’t hear that being vulnerable is OK, it’s the opposite. Especially in the game.

‘Now people express themselves. I thought I used to know something about the game, but the new generation is re-educating me on how the game is now.’

Henry has the comfort of being surrounded by familiar faces in Como’s boardroom. Dennis Wise, a former Premier League opponent, is the club’s chief executive, while Cesc Fabregas also invested when he joined the club on a two-year deal last month. The club is not commenting on the amount any of the former Arsenal stars have put in. All three share the same agent in Darren Dein, son of former Gunners co-owner David.

It was Fabregas who convinced his former teammate to jump on board with the opportunity. “I know that if Cesc is stunned by something – because he forgot to be stupid – it’s because something is happening,” he adds.

The move sees Henry join his former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas as an investor

As a shareholder, there is no day-to-day role in Lombardy, a situation that suits Henry just fine. With the World Cup fast approaching, he still has his assistant coach role in Belgium to juggle, along with his expert roles at CBS and Amazon Prime in France.

As he finds it difficult to stress, he has arrived at the club to facilitate, not dictate.

“I’m not here to tell people what to do, that’s not my job,” he says. ‘If Dennis wants to know, if people want to talk to me, involve me and me in coming to the game, then I will do it with pleasure. But you must know your place.

‘If you are Gilberto Silva or Dennis Bergkamp. Gilberto will do Gilberto, Dennis will do Dennis. That’s why a team is a team. Stay in your lane. Stay in your zone.

‘I’m a shareholder, it’s my way.’

Another track, but the boy from the banlieues of Paris still goes places.