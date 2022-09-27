‘They’ve done Arteta dirty!’: Arsenal fans can’t believe new FIFA 23 screenshots

A first look at FIFA 23’s player faces has been revealed and the Arsenal squad won’t be too happy with the way they look.

The release of the new FIFA game is normally a time of year for football fans to get excited, but looking to their side could leave Arsenal fans disappointed.

It seems that the game has been hugely wrong when it comes to the Arsenal team – with even Mikel Arteta falling victim to the unrealistic designs.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks very different in new screenshots of video game FIFA 23

A fan compared Arteta’s resemblance to ‘Steve from down the road’ as supporters reacted online

This Arsenal fan said it was less Mikel Arteta and more Michael Anderson

The similarities also don’t get much more realistic when you go through the Arsenal squad’s staff.

Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe have all established themselves as key players for the Gunners, but fans don’t believe they’ve been replicated well in the new game.

One fan said: ‘#FIFA23 can’t be bothered to scan one of the biggest clubs in the world…Find it out, it’s a shame!’

‘Find it out, it’s a shame’: This Arsenal fan isn’t happy with how his team looks in the new FIFA

Despite being a Japan international, Takehiro Tomiyasu is unrecognizable on FIFA 23

‘#FIFA23 can’t be bothered to scan face’: Ben White looks like a different man in the new game

Arsenal fans have also noticed that one of their current players looks a lot more like a cult hero from the past.

Arsenal’s No 10 Smith Rowe is a fan favorite at the North London club, but even the most seasoned of fans wouldn’t be able to pick him out.

Instead, the 22-year-old looks more like Andrey Arshavin from the past.

This Twitter user noticed the similarities between Emile Smith-Rowe and Andrey Arshavin

‘Bro EA made ESR look like Arshavin’: Smith-Rowe’s player face isn’t very realistic

Sambi Lokonga is another Arsenal star who will be confused about how he looks in the game.

One fan said FIFA has just used a ‘template’ to create the Belgium international’s face.

With the game already released in some parts of the world, the faces don’t seem to be changing anytime soon and Arsenal fans will have to use this squad of not-so-good lookalikes.