‘They’ve done Arteta dirty!’: Arsenal fans can’t believe new FIFA 23 screenshots
‘They made Arteta dirty!’: Arsenal fans can’t believe the new FIFA 23 screenshots that look NOTHING like the Gunners boss, with faces of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu also WAY different… and Emile Smith Rowe looks like Andrey Arshavin !
- A first look at players’ faces on FIFA 23 is going viral on social media
- It looks like Arsenal’s squad has been hit hardest by unrealistic graphics
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks completely different in the new game
- Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe are among the players with bad likenesses
A first look at FIFA 23’s player faces has been revealed and the Arsenal squad won’t be too happy with the way they look.
The release of the new FIFA game is normally a time of year for football fans to get excited, but looking to their side could leave Arsenal fans disappointed.
It seems that the game has been hugely wrong when it comes to the Arsenal team – with even Mikel Arteta falling victim to the unrealistic designs.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks very different in new screenshots of video game FIFA 23
A fan compared Arteta’s resemblance to ‘Steve from down the road’ as supporters reacted online
This Arsenal fan said it was less Mikel Arteta and more Michael Anderson
The similarities also don’t get much more realistic when you go through the Arsenal squad’s staff.
Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe have all established themselves as key players for the Gunners, but fans don’t believe they’ve been replicated well in the new game.
One fan said: ‘#FIFA23 can’t be bothered to scan one of the biggest clubs in the world…Find it out, it’s a shame!’
‘Find it out, it’s a shame’: This Arsenal fan isn’t happy with how his team looks in the new FIFA
Despite being a Japan international, Takehiro Tomiyasu is unrecognizable on FIFA 23
‘#FIFA23 can’t be bothered to scan face’: Ben White looks like a different man in the new game
Arsenal fans have also noticed that one of their current players looks a lot more like a cult hero from the past.
Arsenal’s No 10 Smith Rowe is a fan favorite at the North London club, but even the most seasoned of fans wouldn’t be able to pick him out.
Instead, the 22-year-old looks more like Andrey Arshavin from the past.
This Twitter user noticed the similarities between Emile Smith-Rowe and Andrey Arshavin
‘Bro EA made ESR look like Arshavin’: Smith-Rowe’s player face isn’t very realistic
Sambi Lokonga is another Arsenal star who will be confused about how he looks in the game.
One fan said FIFA has just used a ‘template’ to create the Belgium international’s face.
With the game already released in some parts of the world, the faces don’t seem to be changing anytime soon and Arsenal fans will have to use this squad of not-so-good lookalikes.
FIFA failed to capture Albert Sambi Lokonga’s face in their new game