There might not be an event, but October will still be a huge month for Apple releases

It’s clear that September is one of the biggest months on the Apple calendar. At its “Far Out” event on September 7, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 line, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra and the second generation of AirPods Pro. Plus, we got the release of iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

You might expect October to pale in comparison, but Apple still has a lot going on. There’s still an iPhone 14 on the way, and potentially a handful of iPads, Macs, and possibly more. We’re also expecting some really important operating system updates – especially since the iPad and Mac are a bit behind the iPhone in getting their big annual update.

New hardware

Apple still has some hardware to release this year. There could be an event in October, or maybe none at all, just a steady stream of press releases and website updates. Here’s what we think will be announced and released in October.

iPhone 14 Plus: The one product we are of course releasing in October is the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch version of the standard (non-Pro) iPhone. Already available for pre-order, it hits shelves and mailboxes on Friday, October 7.

M2 Mac mini: The Mac mini hasn’t been updated since the M1 chip launched in 2020, and for some reason Apple still sells the Intel version as well. It is expected that new models are on the way with the M2 and M2 Pro, and possibly a slight redesign.

M2 MacBook Pros: The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are only a year old, but those M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are expected to get the M2 treatment. Otherwise the laptops should be the same.

M2 iPad Pros: The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro still come with the M1 processor. Now that the M2 has been out for several months, it’s about time they were upgraded, which is expected to happen soon. Not much else about the iPad Pro models is expected to change, however, aside from the possible addition of wireless charging.

Everyone’s iPhone got a huge upgrade with iOS 16, which was accompanied by watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. But the iPadOS release, which typically comes around the same time, was skipped — iPadOS 16.1 will be the first release for that hardware. It’s not uncommon for macOS to be a bit behind on mobile devices, and we expect macOS Ventura to land this month as well.

The iPhone’s first major update, iOS 16.1, will also have a number of important features when it arrives this month.

iOS 16.1: The first major iOS update after iOS 16 will add some significant features, such as Live Activities, improvements to the battery percentage indicator, a “Clean Energy Charging” feature, support for the Matter smart home standard (maybe), and more. It is in beta now and will probably be released in October.

‌tvOS 16.1: There aren’t many big new things in tvOS 16.1, except perhaps support for the Matter smart home standard, but it will update to keep up with iOS.

iPadOS 16.1: This will be the first public release in the iPadOS 16 cycle – Apple is skipping iPadOS 16.0. The biggest feature is the new Stage Manager feature, which Apple continues to make major changes to in the hopes of getting it in good shape for launch.

macOS Ventura: Also known as macOS 13, “Ventura” brings a lot of welcome features like using your iPhone as a wireless webcam, passkey, shared iCloud photo library, lifting subjects from photos like on iOS 16, a new Settings app (which needs work) , and more. We believe it will launch alongside iPadOS 16.1.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in October. If you want to know what’s coming next, check out our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Hey Jack! The Kindness Show: Season 2 of this live-action children’s show is back with Jack McBrayer. October 7

Shantaram: A fugitive chasing redemption in 1980s Bombay will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present. 14 October

Ghostwriter (Season 3): When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends work to solve a mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. Season 3 has an all-new cast. October 21

Acapulco (Season 2): Season two picks up right on the heels of season one and tells the story of 20-year-old Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. October 21

Raymond and Ray: A film about two half-brothers who live in the shadow of a terrible father. Starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. October 21

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games for Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. See our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details about the service. Some games are released without prior notice, but you’ll often see multiple projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition: As it did last year, developer 2K is bringing a mobile version of its popular basketball franchise to Apple Arcade. 18 October